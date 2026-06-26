Kelsey Olivia Delivers Flirtatious Summer Anthem “I’ll Come Over”

Indie-pop artist Kelsey Olivia returns with her latest single, “I’ll Come Over,” a shimmery late-night summer anthem that captures the emotional uncertainty of modern situationships. Blending an energetic vocal delivery and vulnerable lyricism, this glittery pop confessional is wrapped around a glossy production that reveals the repetitive cycle when two people can’t communicate once honesty begins to slip. “I’ll Come Over” is now available for streaming on all major music platforms.

“I’ll Come Over” is a bouncy indie-pop single that captures the never-ending cycle of the present dating scene, where the intoxicating melody and the surreptitious feelings blur into a hazy, after-dark proclamations. Centered on the lingering disconnect between two people who struggle to be truthful while sober, Kelsey Olivia transforms emotional ambiguity into a danceable, euphoric pop single. At the heart of the song is the striking lyric, “Words don’t work when we’re sober,” in which Olivia recalls blurred memories, missed phone calls made impulsively, and unresolved feelings that keep pushing her back into the same familiar pattern. Behind its exhilarating pop atmosphere, “I’ll Come Over” unfolds like a soundtrack for nighttime drives, where the warm city lights and liquor-soaked conversations only seem to happen after the clock strikes midnight. “‘I’ll Come Over’ is a fun pop track that depicts the repeated patterns between two people as it focuses on the simplistic yet confessional undertone of drunk calling,” says Olivia. “This track was a lot of fun to make as we were able to experiment with more playful vocal delivery and bubbly sonic elements!” Produced by Ben Schigel (Machine Gun Kelly) and mastered at Sterling Sound by Will Quinnell (Demi Lovato, Jennie, Poppy), “I’ll Come Over” highlights Olivia’s ability to transform a complicated reality into an infectious, lighthearted pop melody that’s primed for repeat listeners.

Based in Cleveland, Kelsey Olivia is widely known for merging cinematic textures into her introspective, revealing songwriting, crafting both an intimate and expansive soundscape through an alt-pop lens. Transforming personal experiences into universally relatable songs, Olivia’s songwriting draws inspiration from real-life relationships and the complexities of modern romance. With sounds reminiscent of Halsey, Olivia Rodrigo, and Melanie Martinez, Oliva’s music balances her raw lyricality into upbeat, catchy songs that continue to evolve through each release. Currently, Olivia’s music is distributed through Boost Collective, having previously been signed through a Sony-distributed label, where she has earned recognition through various media outlets, including The Pop Break, Glam Glare, and Galore. Guided by her creative vision and deeply resonant artistry, Olivia continues to connect with a rapidly growing audience within the current pop landscape.

“I’ll Come Over” is a magnetic track showcasing Kelsey Olivia’s knack for turning messy human connections into an irresistible, flirtatious release slated to be the song of the summer. Through an immersive production and sharp musical prowess, Olivia continues to carve her path into a lane that feels unmistakably her own. “I’ll Come Over” is now available to stream on all major music platforms. Stay up to date with Kelsey Olivia by connecting with her on Instagram (@KelsOliviaMusic), TikTok (@kelseyoliviamusic), and by visiting her website KelseyOliviaMusic.com.