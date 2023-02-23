Kelsey Hickman Releases Country-Rock New Single “Novocaine”

Singer-songwriter Kelsey Hickman releases her highly anticipated single, “Novocaine.” As a performer, Kelsey electrifies audiences with her magnetic stage presence and capable vocal ranges, telling a creative story with her rock and country tones. With its passionate lyrics, the song “Novocaine” depicts an addictive love that alters one’s mind about battling impulses and escaping something only that person can recognize when running away from it. — “It’s novocaine, straight to the veins, you drive me insane, your novocaine.” “When we first demoed Novocaine we did it with a male vocal and it just felt like something was missing. Kelsey came in and we were messing around with songs and I just asked her to sing the first line, “I know our love is a loaded gun, if I’m afraid to hold it where is the fun?” And I knew she was meant to CRUSH this song, which she did. I’m honored to be a part of her journey.” — Don Miggs is a singer, songwriter, and record producer who has worked with Mick Fleetwood and Tower of Power. The soul-sucking song is a compelling message of “love as addiction” that listeners relate to as the song captures raw power and emotion. Kelsey says, “When I first heard the word novocaine… I was like, “damn.” If I liked the way that word hit me rolling off my tongue, I can’t imagine singing it. I was lucky enough to have my producer, Don Miggs, on the project. He really knew how to light this song up — a slow burn, if you will.” With a heavily influenced production by Don Miggs, the mood-elevating power of the lyrics hits you right in the heart. Kelsey is certainly coming out strong with this single and stepping into her powerhouse role as an artist, vocalist, and songwriter. Emotions and feelings are heightened throughout the single as Kelsey vocally belts the addiction of a love that drives you insane. Through Kelsey’s masterful vocal delivery, you can truly feel the raw emotion. Kelsey adds, “This song is addicting to sing… Just think about being pinned up against the wall in a good way. Something you can’t put down. This is a love story that we love to hate.”

The landscape of a full vocal performance is electrifying and highlights the tasteful artistry of Kelsey, which is infectious and creates a melodic masterpiece. The lyrical references throughout the song ultimately unveil the unforgettable “Novocaine” with someone.

PRE-SAVE HERE

For more information and to connect with Kelsey Hickman follow her on Website, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Kelsey Hickman

As a singer-songwriter from Illinois, Kelsey Hickman wows audiences from all over the world, relentlessly playing residencies at several Music City venues, including the infamous Tootsies Orchid Lounge. A sweet singer with a smart ass kinda soul, Kelsey’s passion and all-in approach to life spills over into her vocals and stage performance, allowing her to bring the party to any stage.

Working with producer Kent Wells, who is known for his work with Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Kenny Rogers, has been a long time coming since starting out as a performer in her hometown. Seeing the opportunity to take her music career to an entirely new level in Music City, Kelsey teamed up with Wells as he produced her debut single, “Gone” which was written by Wells, and Bill DiLuigi, as well her full-length album called Gypsy released in 2016. DiLuigi was the grand prize winner of American Songwriter’s lyric contest and has over 300 recorded cuts in his career.

Since her adolescence, Kelsey was captivated by the country and rock ‘n’ roll worlds and believed she had found her calling as a musician. Kelsey wrote her first song around the age of 12 while her parents were out one night. She later became well known for taking part in all the plays and musicals offered in her community.

As a 16-year-old, Kelsey became the lead singer of a Midwest band called Still Kickn’ after a garage audition. Her tenure with the band gave her the opportunity to perform in front of over 25,000 people while they opened for Lady A. Along with performances at notable venues, fairs, and festivals throughout the Midwest, the band was invited to open for Chris Young, Montgomery Gentry, Easton Corbin, and Tracy Lawrence.

Despite the discovery of her calling, Hickman’s devotion to her craft wasn’t without difficulty. “My parents’ marriage began to fall apart, and the subject of their fights was often my choice to pursue music. I felt caught in the crossfire, and even contemplated quitting the band.” The divorce of her parents, however, also encouraged Hickman to use music as an escape. “I lost myself in songwriting and performing – which was certainly beneficial. The very thing my parents fought over became my saving grace, my release.” In 2013, the band Still Kickn’ decided to part ways, and it led Kelsey to make the decision to embark on a solo career.

Kelsey’s artistry continues to show through her powerful vocals. Kelsey says, “I want to write and perform music that my listeners can connect with. If I’ve done that, I’ve done what I’ve been put on this earth to do.”

About Dead Horse Branding

Dead Horse Branding is an award-winning public relations, management, and branding agency with headquarters in both Nashville, TN, and Sydney, Australia. Dead Horse Branding creates, designs, and refines each component of a brand, ensuring that the brand will always hit the right chord on every level. Dead Horse Branding’s business model is a cutting-edge management and branding service all-in-house that spans multiple industries, including music, fashion, design, business, culinary, entertainment, fitness, and more. There are 7 primary formulas to branding, and Dead Horse does them all under one roof, making them a very competitive branding agency.

Branding is an identity developed through our DH7 branding formula, which includes: strategic planning, logo and image design, photography and visual assets, website design, marketing and social media, publicity, licensing, and distribution. Dead Horse Branding’s brand-building technique has been implemented into the education system in the USA and Australia. Rick Caballo and Melissa Core-Caballo were instrumental in helping to lead Kennesaw State University’s Joel A. Katz Music and Entertainment Business program (MEBUS) as one of top curriculums ranked by Billboard Magazine 2022.

Baha Men, LOVING MARY (Steven Tyler’s solo band), Cyndi Lauper, Hachette Book Group, Simon and Schuster, Bo Diddley Estate, HENDRIX Music Academy, Grammy-winning Mark O’Connor Band, Universal Music Group, MTSU, Sony Music, ACPI Group, Interior Designer Kathy Anderson, Gigi Butler of Gigi Cupcakes, TEDx, NAMM, Songwriting University, Marc Jordan, Music Producer Tony Brown, Jayne Denham, Average Joes Entertainment, Music Expo, Joel A. Katz MEBUS Program, The Today Show, Lionsgate, and Hallmark are some of the brands with which we have had the pleasure of working within the USA and internationally.

Visit deadhorsebranding.com for more information!

Recommended Post

Kelsey Hickman releases her new single, “Novocaine.”

Singer-songwriter Kelsey Hickman releases her new single, “Novocaine.”

Relevant Hashtags

#kelseyhickman #country #music #songwriter #singer #artist #southern #rock #genre #newrelease #single #newmusic #nashville #novocaine #livemusic #performer #entertainer #listen #music #spotify #applemusic #radio #publicity #management #deadhorsebranding #branding #donmiggs #nashville #musician