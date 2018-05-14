Kelsea Ballerini To Perform At ’43rd Annual Gracie Awards’

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT’s KELSEA BALLERINI will perform at the “43RD ANNUAL GRACIE AWARDS” on TUESDAY, MAY 22nd at the FOUR SEASONS BEVERLY WILSHIRE HOTEL in LOS ANGELES. Presented by the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION (AWMF), the GRACIE AWARDS honor outstanding individual achievement and programming by, for, and about women.

“As a songwriter and artist, I’m continuing to learn to be a woman in media by watching some of my favorite artists, TV anchors, and other strong and empowered women in the media,” said BALLERINI. “I’m so honored to be a part of an event recognizing them.”