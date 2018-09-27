Kelsea Ballerini Teams Up With The Chainsmokers, Announces New Single, Set To Release Deluxe Album

Black River Entertainment’s Kelsea Ballerini is set to release a deluxe edition of her sophomore album, UNAPOLOGETICALLY, on October 26 and is announcing fan-favorite “Miss Me More” as her next single impacting Country radio on October 15. Produced by Forest Glen Whitehead and Jason Massey, Ballerini penned the up-tempo track alongside David Hodges and Brett McLaughlin.

Available for pre-order now, UNAPOLOGETICALLY (Deluxe Edition), introduces fans to four new songs with the clever “Fun and Games” (Kelsea Ballerini, Forest Glen Whitehead and Shane McAnally); a solo write from Ballerini, “I Think I Fell In Love Today”; a live acoustic cover of Fleetwood Mac’s legendary “Landslide” (Stephanie Nicks); and Ballerini’s new collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “This Feeling” (Andrew Taggart, Alex Pall and Emily Warren).

UNAPOLOGETICALLY (Deluxe Edition) Track Listing

1. “Graveyard” – Ballerini, Whitehead & McAnally

Produced by Whitehead, Massey & McAnally

2. “Miss Me More” – Ballerini, Hodges & McLaughlin

Produced by Whitehead & Massey

3. “Get Over Yourself” – Ballerini, Copperman & McAnally

Produced by Whitehead & Massey

4. “Roses” – Ballerini, Crowell & Gorley

Produced by Whitehead & Massey

5. “Machine Heart” – Ballerini, Wells & Abrahart

Produced by Whitehead & Massey

6. “In Between” – Ballerini, Robbins & McAnally

Produced by Whitehead & Massey

7. “High School” – Ballerini

Produced by Whitehead & Massey

8. “End of the World” – Ballerini, Lindsey & Rimes

Produced by Rimes

9. “I Hate Love Songs” – Ballerini, Rose & McAnally

Produced by Whitehead & Massey

10. “Unapologetically” – Ballerini, Whitehead & Lindsey

Produced by Whitehead & Massey

11. “Music” – Ballerini, Robbins, Galyon & Denmark

Produced by Whitehead, Massey & Robbins

12. “Legends” – Ballerini, Whitehead & Lindsey

Produced Whitehead & Massey

13. “Fun and Games” – Ballerini, Whitehead & McAnally

Produced by Whitehead & Massey

14. “I Think I Fell In Love Today” – Ballerini

Produced by Reynolds

15. “Landslide (Live from Nashville)” – Nicks

16. “This Feeling” (The Chainsmokers feat. Kelsea Ballerini) – Taggart, Pall & Warren

Produced by The Chainsmokers

Ballerini joined forces with The Chainsmokers for their new single, “This Feeling,” released last week, and they will perform the collaboration together for the first time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, Wednesday (9/26). Written by Taggart, Pall, and Warren, the lyric video has earned over seven million views in one week.

“I’m such a fan of these guys as people, artists, and songwriters,” shares Ballerini. “I’ve covered a few of their songs on different tours, and as far as collaborators, they’ve always been at the top of my list! I’m really excited for people to hear our worlds blend in ‘This Feeling.’”