Kelsea Ballerini Set To Embark on The Miss Me More Tour in 2019

After completely selling out THE UNAPOLOGETICALLY TOUR, including an international stop in Australia, Black River Entertainment’s Kelsea Ballerini is dominating arenas with her headlining THE MISS ME MORE TOUR with Brett Young in 2019.

Named after her chart-rising bold anthem, the most-added new single on Country radio upon release, the 14-date run will catapult Ballerini to new heights as she reaches bigger crowds from kickoff on April 11, 2019, at Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, MD, straight through Scheels Arena in Fargo, ND, on May 11, 2019.

“The message of ’Miss Me More’ means so much to me and that’s why I’m so excited to announce this tour,” shares Ballerini. “It’s about being bold and unapologetically standing up for yourself. I can’t wait to sing it with everyone next April!”

Inviting hitmaker Young to join her, the ACM’s New Male Vocalist of the Year has racked up four consecutive #1 Platinum hits from his self-titled breakout album, setting him apart as the first debut Country artist since 2014 to claim a 3X PLATINUM certification. Special guest Brandon Ratcliff rounds out the bill as the opener.

Presale tickets are available now exclusively for Ballerini’s fan club members, The Legends. Tickets open to the general public on Friday (11/2) at 10 a.m. (local time). For additional details, including VIP Packages and Experiences, click here.

Announced dates, cities, and venues of THE MISS ME MORE TOUR to date:

4/11– Wicomico Youth and Civic Center – Salisbury, MD

4/12 – Santander Arena – Reading, PA

4/13 – Erie Insurance Arena – Erie, PA

4/17 – Salem Civic Center – Salem, VA

4/18 – Knoxville Civic Coliseum – Knoxville, TN

4/25 – Hertz Arena – Estero, FL

4/26 – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

4/27 – James Brown Arena – Augusta, GA

5/2 – Rushmore Plaza Civic Center – Rapid City, SD

5/3 – Bismarck Event Center – Bismarck, ND

5/4 – Tyson Events Center – Sioux City, IA

5/9 – AMSOIL Arena – Duluth, MN

5/10 – U.S. Cellular Center – Cedar Rapids, IA

5/11 – Scheels Arena – Fargo, ND