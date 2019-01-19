Kelsea Ballerini Releases Two Spotify Singles

Black River Entertainment recording artist Kelsea Ballerini releases Spotify Singles including her current chart-rising hit, “Miss Me More” and a new take on Shawn Mendes’ pop smash, “Lost In Japan.” Recorded in Nashville, TN, at Sound Stage Studios, the Spotify Singles are available now – listen here.

“When Shawn’s record came out, “Lost In Japan” immediately was my favorite,” said Ballerini. “I love the soft, flirty nature of the lyrics and thought it would be fun to put a stripped, country feel to it.”

Tracking as her fastest rising single to-date, the GRAMMY nominee’s “Miss Me More” has already entered the Top 25 after only 10 weeks on the Country radio charts and has earned over 50 million streams globally. Recently performed on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, The Voice, and the 52nd CMA Awards, “Miss Me More” is featured on the Country star’s sophomore album, UNAPOLOGETICALLY, which also just received a nomination for Best Country Album at the 61st GRAMMY Awards.

Next week, Ballerini hits the road with Kelly Clarkson to kick off Clarkson’s MEANING OF LIFE TOUR beginning on Jan. 24 in Oakland, CA. Headlining her first-ever arena tour, Ballerini will also launch THE MISS ME MORE TOUR on April 11 in Salisbury, MD.

For more information on upcoming tour dates, please visit KelseaBallerini.com and follow her on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

