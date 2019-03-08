Kelsea Ballerini Invited to Join Grand Ole Opry

The newest member of the Grand Ole Opry will be…? None other than Kelsea Ballerini, who was bestowed with the honorable invitation Tuesday night (March 5).

Ballerini was invited to the institution by Little Big Town during her appearance that evening on the legendary stage, when she joined the group for a rendition of “Girl Crush.” At the end, the group’s Karen Fairchild surprised the singer by belting out, “Kelsea Ballerini, will you join the Opry?”

Judging from the video posted to the Opry’s Instagram Stories, Ballerini was totally surprised—as well as overcome—tearing up on stage. Unsurprisingly: “She said yes!” proudly declared the note on the Opry’s Stories.

Although Ballerini was surprised, it’s no surprise to followers of her career that she’s been earmarked for this particular milestone. Ballerini’s career has been on a full-speed-ahead trajectory for quite some time, with this year already seeing her as a Grammys presenter and nominee, on tour with Kelly Clarkson, and set to start her own trek, the Miss Me More Tour alongside Brett Young and opener Brandon Ratcliff, in April.

“The message of ‘Miss Me More’ means so much to me and that’s why I’m so excited to announce this tour,” Ballerini says in a press release about the tour, which will begin April 11. “It’s about being bold and unapologetically standing up for yourself.