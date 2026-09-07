Kelly Lang’s New Album Jealous Green Eyes Available Now!

Acclaimed singer-songwriter, producer and author Kelly Lang is celebrating the release of her new album, Jealous Green Eyes, available today. Leading up to the album’s debut, Lang released the singles “I Reach for Red,” “This Too Shall Pass,” “HollyWould,” and “Never Met a Man I Didn’t Love,” the answer song to T.G. Sheppard’s signature hit, “I Loved ‘Em Every One.” Sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms, the album takes listeners on an emotional journey through life’s highs and lows, featuring songs written throughout Lang’s career that explore love, heartbreak, healing, and hope, reminding us to cherish every moment and never let an opportunity for love pass by.

To purchase/stream: https://KellyLang.lnk.to/ JealousGreenEyesPR

“Kelly Lang’s Jealous Green Eyes is a thoroughly engaging collection filled with strong songs that cover a lot of emotional territory, from the sensual “Make Love to Me” to the tragic tale of a girl who would do anything for success in “HollyWould.” Lang possesses a warm, silky voice that infuses each song with nuanced emotion, especially on “I Reach for Red” and “100% Chance of Pain,” where she makes heartache particularly palpable. The title track and “I Know Me” are among the album’s many highlights. Lang has delivered a winning set that easily earns repeated listening.” – Deborah Evans Price / Woman’s World

“After speaking with Kelly about the story behind ‘This Too Shall Pass,’ the song hits differently. There is an authenticity in Kelly’s writing that comes from experience, observation, and a willingness to be vulnerable. This feels like a song people will find exactly when they need it, and the album can’t come soon enough.” – Michelle Osterhoudt / The Country Note

“Jealous Green Eyes” is Kelly Lang’s statement album. Still maintaining her femininity but also sharing perspective from a purely woman’s perspective. At this point in Kelly’s music career, she has nothing left to prove while maintaining the freedom to say and perform what she wants.” – Eric Dahl / Host of the Rock & Review with Eric Dahl

“I’ve never been more excited to share new music with you than I am with my brand-new album, Jealous Green Eyes. Every song on this record tells a story from a different chapter of my life, from writing the title track, ‘Jealous Green Eyes,’ at just 17 years old to my most recent song I wrote, “This Too Shall Pass.” This album is a collection of memories, growth, heartbreak, hope, and everything in between. I’ve held onto many of these songs for years because they explore themes that are a little bolder, more mature, and more sophisticated than anything I’ve released before. Jealous Green Eyes has a fun, PG-13 spark and is a little spicier than what you may be used to hearing from me. Thank you for being part of this journey. I’m so excited for you to press play and step into the world of Jealous Green Eyes.” – Kelly Lang

Never one to shy away from pushing the envelope, Lang embraces bold storytelling throughout Jealous Green Eyes. From the tongue-in-cheek “HollyWould,” a clever look at just how far someone might go to make it in show business, to “Never Met a Man I Didn’t Love,” her playful answer song that proves women can have just as much fun as the men, Lang delivers each track with wit, honesty, and humor. Adding to the album’s unique appeal, Jealous Green Eyes will also be released on collectible green vinyl, giving fans a special way to experience the project.

Jealous Green Eyes Track Listing

01 Jealous Green Eyes

02 I Reach For Red

03 I Know Me

04 HollyWould

05 If I’d Only Known

06 Never Met A Man I Didn’t Love

07 Make Love To Me

08 I Thought He’d Be Here By Now

09 When I’m Gone

10 100% Chance Of Pain

11 This Too Shall Pass

For all things Kelly Lang, visit KellyLang.net.