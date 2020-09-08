Kelly Lang Surprised On TBN’s Huckabee With Induction Into The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

Singer/songwriter Kelly Lang took center stage at TBN’s HUCKABEE recently gracing the venue with her genuine charisma and diamond intellect. While being interviewed by Governor Mike Huckabee about her career in country music and her upcoming album, ‘Old Soul’ available on September 18th, Governor Huckabee surprised Lang with a trophy signifying a special induction into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

“In every artist’s career, recognition from your peers is so appreciated. To be acknowledged by my home state of Oklahoma and be inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is way more than I would’ve ever dreamt for myself. I am honored and blessed beyond words,” beams Lang. “Thank you to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame for this award and Springer Mountain Farms Chicken for making “Old Soul” possible.”

Recently, as part of an exclusive celebration for Governor Huckabee’s 65th birthday, Lang made a special surprise appearance as her alter-ego XOXO. After a congratulatory video was played featuring John Schneider, Chonda Pierce, Larry Gatlin, and Kevin Sorbo, XOXO extravagantly jumped out of a huge gift box in the center of the stage in pure XOXO style.

The latest single release, “Every Breath You Take” showcases Lang’s signature skills identifying among the very best and claiming a top spot in September’s scene. Her voice wraps around the discontented soul, blanketing all that is unjust and uncovering optimism and beauty with each chorus. Lang’s sultry rendition of the 1983 classic hit, originally performed by The Police, provides a pleasing persona that listeners around the world will not want to miss.

Kelly will be featured on multiple upcoming television appearances including Today In Nashville, Eric Dahl’s Rockin’ Review, Coffee, Country & Cody, as well as a special guest on The T.G. Sheppard Show on SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio Channel 19. Be on the lookout for Lang as she lays everything out on the table with the release of “Old Soul” and dines with legendary stars of the 70s and 80s to serve up uniquely crafted covers, unlike anything the world has ever heard before!

OLD SOUL TRACK LISTING:

01 Drive

02 Let’s Stay Together

03 Imagination

04 Me and Mr. Jones

05 Your Love is Lifting me Higher

06 Get Here

07 Every Breath You Take

08 Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You

09 You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling

10 Quando

11 Let’s Give ‘Em Something To Talk About

12 At This Moment

13 Easy

14 All By Myself

About Kelly Lang:

Kelly Lang is a prolific singer/songwriter from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, who has called Hendersonville, Tennessee home since moving there as a child. Growing up in country music, her father, Velton Lang was the long time road manager for superstar, Conway Twitty. Being around great legends in the music business gave Kelly the burning desire to pursue her own personal music career.

As a songwriter, Lang has had a stellar career with her songs being recorded by artists such as Ricky Skaggs, Lorrie Morgan, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, George Jones, B.J. Thomas, Jimmy Fortune, Jerry Lee Lewis, TG Sheppard, and Johnny Lee, just to name a few.

She has also performed/recorded duets with iconic artists, Sir Barry Gibb, Dame Olivia Newton-John, Paul Shaffer, and Lee Greenwood.

As an artist, Lang has released several albums including ‘11:11,’ ‘Shades of K,’ ‘Throwback,’ ‘Obsession’, and ‘Iconic Duets’ with husband, TG Sheppard. In the spring of 2020, Lang re-released her classic children’s album ‘Lullaby Country,’ which was originally sold at Cracker Barrel.

As part of a regional campaign, her voice and writing skills can be heard on television with her song “I’m Not Going Anywhere” throughout Tennessee and the surrounding areas as the official anthem for the Ascension St. Thomas Hospital commercial.

About The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame:

More than 100 of the world’s most famous musicians, artists, and songwriters have the distinct honor of being inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

It’s fitting that this relatively small state serves as home for the Music Hall of Fame. Why? Oklahoma’s roots are firmly planted in rich musical history, and the state has produced dozens of notable talents whose gifts and musical styles are as breathtaking and diverse as the Oklahoma landscape.

Inductees include acclaimed musicians, singers, songwriters, and performers like Woody Guthrie, Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood, Kristin Chenoweth, Bob Wills, Leona Mitchell, Hank Thompson, David Gates, and many more. Each inductee calls Oklahoma home and, in 1996, the Oklahoma Legislature created the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame to educate and entertain generations about this musical legacy. Perhaps, for obvious reasons, Muskogee was designated as home of the facility, in a nod to Merle Haggard, also an inductee, who put the place on the map with his Okie from Muskogee.

Considering the outstanding lifetime achievements of talented Oklahoma musicians, we can also appreciate the contribution they make to the quality of life for Oklahomans and everyone across the globe.

The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame hosts induction ceremonies and concerts and serves as an icon in the state and beyond for music lovers of all genres. In short, Oklahomans have had a profound impact on the world’s music culture.