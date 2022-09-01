Kelly Lang Releases New Music Video For “Take My Breath Away”

Nationally acclaimed singer, songwriter, author, and producer, Kelly Lang has released her latest single, “Take My Breath Away” along with a new music video which was premiered exclusively by Taste f Country, and will be included in her upcoming project ‘Old Soul II,’ sponsored by Springer Mountain Farms Chicken. Originally released by rock legends, Berlin, “Take My Breath Away” was the lead single for the movie Top Gun in 1986, starring Tom Cruise. Lang’s vocals encompass every word with ease, offering a modern flare while remaining true to the original sound of the hit song.

Listen/stream/buy HERE.

To view Lang’s premiere of “Take My Breath Away” with Taste of Country, visit HERE.

To view Lang’s premiere of “Midnight Train To Georgia” with Fox News Digital, visit HERE

To view Lang’s premiere of “Midnight Train To Georgia” lyric video with Cowboys & Indians, visit HERE.

“Being the biggest fan of music from all genres, it has been a blast going into the studio and recording hits from the past,” shares Lang. “Most of these songs shaped a whole generation and remain staples on the radio still. The response from Old Soul was overwhelming and I hope everyone enjoys the next installment with Old Soul II.”

Lang recently received the “Icon Award” at The Alice Awards Gala as part of The Southern Women in Film & Television (SWIFT) Summit. The Alice Awards recognizes women who have all demonstrated perseverance in the pursuit of their dreams despite difficulties, hardships, and life’s circumstances and each have emerged stronger. The SWIFT Summit that spanned the entire weekend included the Alice Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner, red carpet events, speaking presentations, and more. Lang was honored for her inspiring story and creative participation in the entertainment industry through songwriting, empowering the next generation of talented women!

Lang has released her new autobiography titled “I’m Not Going Anywhere,” highlighting her journey as a 17-year breast cancer survivor, along with her healing experience and the unfolding of her love story with her husband, country music legend T.G. Sheppard. The book is titled after her song, “I’m Not Going Anywhere,” which has been seen and heard across the United States as part of Ascension Hospital’s ‘Your Care Is Our Calling’ national campaign, honoring caregivers and the patients they serve. The autobiography can be purchased on Amazon.com and is now available in hardcover due to popular demand. Fans can receive autographed copies at KellyLang.net.

For more information on Kelly Lang, visit her new website or follow her on social media.

About Kelly Lang:

Kelly Lang is a prolific singer/songwriter and producer from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, who has called Hendersonville, Tennessee home since moving there as a child. Growing up in country music, her father, Velton Lang, was the longtime road manager for superstar Conway Twitty. Being around great legends in the music business gave Kelly the burning desire to pursue her own personal music career. As a songwriter, Lang has had a stellar career with her songs being recorded by artists such as Ricky Skaggs, Lorrie Morgan, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, George Jones, B.J. Thomas, Jimmy Fortune, Jerry Lee Lewis, TG Sheppard, and Johnny Lee, just to name a few. She has also performed/recorded duets with iconic artists, Sir Barry Gibb, Dame Olivia Newton-John, Paul Shaffer, and Lee Greenwood.

As an artist, Lang has released several albums including ‘11:11,’ ‘Shades of K,’ ‘Throwback,’ ‘Obsession’, and ‘Iconic Duets’ with her husband, TG Sheppard. In the spring of 2020, Lang re-released her classic children’s album ‘Lullaby Country,’ which was originally sold at Cracker Barrel. As part of a national campaign, her voice and writing skills can be heard on television with her song “I’m Not Going Anywhere” throughout the United States as the official anthem for the Ascension Hospital commercial.