Kelly Lang Releases New Music Video For “Life Sentence” In Honor Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Nationally acclaimed singer, songwriter, author, producer, and survivor, Kelly Lang has released her latest single “Life Sentence” along with a new music video that was premiered by American Songwriter. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October, Lang wanted to pay tribute to those who fought the true fight of their lives and are thriving today. She enlisted the help of her friends and followers on social media to send in photos of themselves holding signs that offer hope to others who are currently battling cancer. As a result of the life-altering diagnosis that she received seventeen years ago, Lang has a different outlook than most and encourages all to live EACH day to its fullest and enjoy everything life has to offer. Lang has dedicated “Life Sentence” to her dear friend, the late Dame Olivia Newton-John, and it is available on all digital platforms today!

“I wrote the song “Life Sentence” with my friend the late Bruce Burch,” shares Lang. “He had heard me say that a cancer diagnosis could sometimes feel like a death sentence, but I decided to change the way I looked at it. I began looking at it as my “Life Sentence.” By that I mean, I am more appreciative of everything in my life. I try to encourage others to use the good china, take those vacations, burn your candles and do the things that make you happy. We are not guaranteed tomorrow, so live life to the fullest and more boldly while you can.”

Earlier this month, Lang was invited to perform at the 29th Annual A Tennessee Waltz at the historic Tennessee State Capitol. The event is the prestigious annual fundraiser for the Tennessee State Museum Foundation. The sold-out gala, hosted by Governor Bill Lee, showcased Lang’s talent. She performed her popular single “I’m Not Going Anywhere” as well as the beloved Tennessee State Song, “Tennessee Waltz.” Lang also performed her self-penned single “Under A Tennessee Moon ” showcasing many of the reasons people from around the world travel to Tennessee to experience everything it has to offer from the Great Smokey Mountains to Graceland and the Grand Ole Opry. Previous performers at “A Tennessee Waltz” include Patti Page, Allison Krauss, Brooks & Dunn, Wynonna, Emmylou Harris, Clint Black, Connie Smith, Raul Malo, Gary Morris, Donna Summer, Steve Winwood, Lyle Lovett, Olivia Newton-John, and more.

Lang recently released her latest single, “Take My Breath Away” along with a new music video which was premiered exclusively by Taste of Country, and will be included in her upcoming project “Old Soul II,” sponsored by Springer Mountain Farms Chicken. Originally released by Rock legend Berlin, “Take My Breath Away” was the lead single for the movie Top Gun in 1986, starring Tom Cruise. Lang’s vocals embrace every word with ease, offering a modern flare while remaining true to the original sound of the hit song.

Lang’s new autobiography titled “I’m Not Going Anywhere,” features the foreword by Olivia Newton-John, and highlights her journey as a 17-year breast cancer survivor, along with her healing experience and the unfolding of her love story with her husband, country music legend T.G. Sheppard. The book is titled after her song, “I’m Not Going Anywhere,” which has been seen and heard across the United States as part of Ascension Hospital’s “Your Care Is Our Calling” national campaign, honoring caregivers and the patients they serve. The autobiography can be purchased on Amazon.com and is now available in hardcover due to popular demand. Fans can receive autographed copies at KellyLang.net.

Kelly Lang is a prolific singer/songwriter and producer from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, who has called Hendersonville, Tennessee home since moving there as a child. Growing up in country music, her father, Velton Lang, was the longtime road manager for superstar Conway Twitty. Being around great legends in the music business gave Kelly the burning desire to pursue her own personal music career. As a songwriter, Lang has had a stellar career with her songs being recorded by artists such as Ricky Skaggs, Lorrie Morgan, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, George Jones, B.J. Thomas, Jimmy Fortune, Jerry Lee Lewis, TG Sheppard, and Johnny Lee, just to name a few. She has also performed/recorded duets with iconic artists, Sir Barry Gibb, Dame Olivia Newton-John, Paul Shaffer, and Lee Greenwood.

As an artist, Lang has released several albums including ‘11:11,’ ‘Shades of K,’ ‘Throwback,’ ‘Obsession’, and ‘Iconic Duets’ with her husband, T.G. Sheppard. In the spring of 2020, Lang re-released her classic children’s album ‘Lullaby Country,’ which was originally sold at Cracker Barrel. Also in 2020, Lang released a collection of classic hits that she produced called Old Soul. As part of a national campaign, her voice and writing skills can be heard on television with her song “I’m Not Going Anywhere” throughout the United States as the official anthem for the Ascension Hospital commercial. In 2021, she released her autography also titled I’m Not Going Anywhere. With the success of ‘Old Soul’, Lang will be releasing ‘Old Soul II,’ the latest installment of vintage hits.