Kelly J Slides From Nights To Morning Co-Host On KHTI (Hot 103.9)/Riverside

ALL PRO BROADCASTING Hot AC KHTI (HOT 103.9)/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO ups KELLY J from nights to wakeup duties, as she’s named co-host of THE JEFF POPE SHOW, which also airs on sister AC KATY (101.3 THE MIX)/TEMECULA, CA.

KELLY’s previous experience includes KJLL (PLAYLIST 92.7) in ORANGE COUNTY, CA where she co-hosted and produced RADIO SLADE, a midday show with SLADE SMILEY from the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY. That show also led to appearances on the eighth season of the series. After PLAYLIST closed its doors, she began dishing traffic on various SOCAL stations.

PD JOHN DESANTIS said, “We were very lucky to have KELLY J holding down our night shift for the last year. But when the opportunity to move her to mornings came up, we jumped at it! Adding a talent like KELLY J to THE JEFF POPE SHOW gives us the edge we need in a very competitive market. Her energy, intelligence, and perspective is like a shot of espresso for our listeners!”

KELLY adds, “My career to date has been an exciting ride and being on a morning show is a dream come true! So many people have helped me get to this point and they know who they are.”