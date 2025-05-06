Kelly Clarkson “Where Have You Been” Debuted

Kelly Clarkson’s latest single, “Where Have You Been,” debuted globally on May 2, 2025, on her newly formed label, High Road Records.

The track draws inspiration from a heartfelt moment in Hulu’s hit series “Only Murders in the Building,” where Martin Short’s character, Oliver Putman, asks Meryl Streep’s character, Loretta Dunkin, “Where have you been?” This line sparked Clarkson’s imagination, leading her to craft a song about discovering a rare and almost mythical kind of love.

This isn’t Clarkson’s first connection to the series. In 2023, she collaborated with Steve Martin on her album chemistry, where Martin played banjo on the track “I Hate Love.”

“Where Have You Been” is a sexy, sultry ballad that crosses various genres including rock, pop and R&B. Given her history of powerful vocals and emotive performances, fans can anticipate a song that blends heartfelt lyrics with Clarkson’s signature style.

“Writing and performing music you love just because you love it, with people that you respect and admire as artists and humans, is what High Road Records is all about. ‘Where Have You Been’ is about finally finding what you have been searching for and being grown enough to recognize it when you do.”

Clarkson kicks off the release of “Where Have You Been” with a LIVE concert at Rockefeller Plaza for The Today Show’s 2025 Citi Concert Series on Tuesday, May 6, followed by back-to-back shows at The Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City on May 9 & May 10. https://casino.hardrock.com/atlantic-city/event-calendar/kelly-clarkson. The celebration continues into the summer with Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions; Kelly’s new Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The show launches on Friday, July 4 with 18 performances scheduled through November 15, 2025. Tickets are available now at www.ticketmaster.com/KellyVegas.

Kelly Clarkson is a multi-talented artist with over 25 million albums and 40 million singles sold worldwide. Her award-winning daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” now in its sixth season, has earned her multiple Emmy Awards, including wins for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series. Additionally, Kelly coached winning teams on “The Voice” in seasons 14, 15, 17, and 21.

Born in Texas, Kelly gained fame in 2002 as the winner of “American Idol.” She quickly became one of pop’s top artists, and has topped each of Billboard’s pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts.

Clarkson most recently teamed up with internationally renowned artists/producers Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt for brand-new original holiday single “You For Christmas” which can be heard on her deluxe re-release, When Christmas Comes Around…Again. The re-release also includes a new cover of “Sleigh Ride.”

In 2023, she released chemistry which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and was celebrated with an exclusive, sold-out Las Vegas residency, chemistry… An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson, where she and her longtime band captivated audiences with a musical journey through her extensive catalog of hits. Clarkson previously released nine studio albums (Thankful, Breakaway, My December, All I Ever Wanted, Stronger, Wrapped in Red, Piece By Piece, Meaning of Life, When Christmas Comes Around…), one EP Kellyoke, one greatest hits album and two children’s books ( The New York Times Top 10 bestseller River Rose and the Magical Lullaby and River Rose and the Magical Christmas ).

Clarkson was honored with the 2,733rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her extensive list of music accolades includes three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, one MTV Movie & TV Award, two Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards, and one Country Music Association Award.

