Kelly Clarkson Adds Maggie Rose to 2019 ‘Meaning of Life’ Tour

Kelly Clarkson is adding to her Meaning of Life Tour, and she’s inviting another female voice.

Maggie Rose has been selected as the third opening act on Clarkson’s 2019 trek. She’ll join Clarkson for a total of three dates; on March 9 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., and a two-night stay at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on March 14 and 15.

Rose made her debut on the country scene in 2010 with her cover of Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” under the name of Margaret Durante. She’s since proven herself as a dynamic artist with a larger-than-life voice, as demonstrated on her 2018 album Change the Whole Thing, which was recorded entirely live.

Rose’s voice also appears as part of Land O’ Lakes’ “She-I-O” campaign that highlights female farmers. She and songwriter Liz Rose co-penned the reimagination of the famous “Old MacDonald” rhyme that’s featured in the commercial.

Clarkson is clearly a fan of the powerhouse vocalist, sharing the video for her song “It’s You” on Facebook and writing, “DAMN Maggie Rose,” with fire emojis, adding, “Check her out y’all!” The two also share a management company, and Rose called upon some of Clarkson’s band members to play on Change the Whole Thing.

Clarkson is enlisting an all-female lineup for her upcoming tour. She’s invited Kelsea Ballerini to perform as an opening act, along with Brynn Cartelli, who became the youngest winner of The Voice when she was crowned champion in Season 14 as a member of Clarkson’s team. The Meaning of Life tour begins on Jan. 24 in Oakland, Calif. and hits Los Angeles, Chicago, Salt Lake City and more before wrapping on March 30 in South Carolina.