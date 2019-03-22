Kellie Pickler’s Hallmark Christmas Movie Getting Two Upcoming Sequels

Kellie Pickler is coming back to Hallmark for two upcoming sequels to a movie that fans loved. Pickler’s popular holiday 2018 Hallmark movie, Christmas at Graceland, is getting a sequel this summer.

According to USA Today‘s Commercial Appeal, the new film, Wedding at Graceland, begins shooting the second week in April and will premiere in the summer of 2019 on Hallmark as part of their June Weddings programming. Not only will the film get a sequel, but fans will also get a third installment of the series in December, just in time for Christmas!

The first movie, Christmas at Graceland, premiered in November of 2018. Pickler played Laurel, a Chicago business executive who has to travel to Memphis to close a deal to take over the city’s oldest family-owned bank.

While visiting Memphis, Pickler reunites with her old flame Clay, played by Wes Brown. Clay is a local music promoter who was previously in a music duo alongside Laurel. He brings her back into the spotlight and dreams to make music with her once again as a duo. The pair reignite their old flame and fall in love all over again.

The first sequel premiering in June will depict the couple’s wedding. Production on the yet-to-be-titled second sequel is set to begin in the summer of 2019.