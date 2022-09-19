Kel Parker w/HNRY “Twilight Ride” released to radio: Download Now

Kel Parker, a song writer out of Nashville Tennessee collaborates with local hip-hop artist Henry Heard (HNRY) to make their first of out 5 pop-song EP called Twilight Ride. Kel and Henry met at a local church and after much discussion they found they both had interest in making music. After that, they contacted local producer Chris Duncanson and William Ham to create their first hit “Twilight Ride”. “We’re excited to explore our pop-rap duo for our very first EP together under Kel Parker Music. We’re working on song two of our EP with Producer Chris Duncanson. We hope this sound is what everyone wants to hear. We hope to target tik-tokers, clubs, and of course pop radio listeners. We are eager to take on this world of music.” Check out Kel and Hnry’s song as it drops Sept 5, 2022.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Kel Parker w/HNRY

Song Title: Twilight Ride

Publishing: Kel Parker Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Twilight Ride

Record Label: Kelvin Parker Music