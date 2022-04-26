Kel Adore To Release Mystical Yet Melancholy Track “Happy Again”

With her heart on her sleeve and a pen in hand, Kel Adore invites listeners to join in on her journey with her sophomore single release, “Happy Again,” impacting May 13. An undoubtedly mystical-pop track, Kel hands fans a uniquely immersive experience in “Happy Again” by crafting technicolor visuals in both her lyrics and the album art itself, exposing the good, the bad and the ugly. “In my life I have left (metaphorical) claw marks on everything and everyone I have ever loved,” states the LA-based pop artist and model. “No one tells you how hard it is to let go, and it is something that can only be learned through experience. If you are someone who struggles with letting go I hope this song gives you permission to release what is hurting you.”

Though the production is delightfully dreamy, the core message of “Happy Again” is one of brokenness, because Adore knows that for everyone who “loves hard” like she does, betrayal hits even harder. Spawned from a mission to make others feel understood, Adore nurtures fans’ emotions and ears with intimate relatability and unforgettable melodies. A lyrical contradiction of emotions, “Happy Again” explores various parts of grieving – something to which Kel says, “it’s okay to have questions and it’s okay to not know what you want, especially in your weaker moments.”

“Happy Again” is slated for release May 13, with pre-save available April 22. For more on Kel Adore, follow @keladoremusic on social media and visit www.keladore.com. Adore’s musical debut, “Fool For The Pain,” is out now.