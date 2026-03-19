Keke Palmer and Brad Paisley joining ‘American Idol’ Season 24 as special guest mentors

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American Idol is bringing in two high-profile mentors to guide its remaining contestants, announcing that Keke Palmer and Brad Paisley will step in during the pivotal Top 20 round filmed in Hawaii. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the competition features judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood, who tapped Palmer and Paisley to help coach singers as they prepare for one of the season’s most consequential performances.

The duo will appear across two special episodes shot at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa: “Top 20 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawai‘i – Part 1,” airing March 16, followed by Part 2 on March 23. Season 24 airs Mondays on ABC, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. While the shows air in March, the performances were recorded earlier this year.

The mentors announced the news with a lighthearted social media video filmed at the resort, joining a viral trend by mimicking an owl. Palmer quipped, “This is our impression of an owl…” before Paisley chimed in, “who’s gonna be a mentor on ‘American Idol’ this season.”

Paisley, a Grammy-winning country artist and Grand Ole Opry member, recently made a surprise appearance during the Nashville auditions. Palmer, an accomplished singer and actress with a wide-ranging career, brings her own performance experience to the mentoring role, making the duo a strong fit for this crucial round.

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