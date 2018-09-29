Keith Urban Returns As Headliner For Nashville New Year’s Eve Bash

CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s KEITH URBAN will return as the headliner for “JACK DANIEL’S MUSIC CITY MIDNIGHT: NEW YEAR’S EVEN IN NASHVILLE” show. This marks URBAN’s third consecutive year headlining the event, which will take place at NASHVILLE’s BICENTENNIAL CAPITOL MALL STATE PARK.

SIRIUSXM personality STORME WARREN and “Today In NASHVILLE” host KELLY SUTTON will serve as emcees for the event, which is free and open to the public. Gates will open at 4p (CT) on MONDAY, DECEMBER 31st. Additional performers include PETER FRAMPTON, CAITLYN SMITH, JUDAH & THE LION, and DEVON GILFILLIAN.