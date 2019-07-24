Keith Urban Releasing Classic Albums on Limited-Edition Vinyl

Keith Urban will be releasing two of his albums on vinyl to honor special milestones in his career. Keith Urban and Defying Gravity will both be released on vinyl on Sept. 13.

The new vinyl releases commemorate two big moments in Urban’s music career: the upcoming 20th anniversary of his self-titled album and the 10th anniversary of Defying Gravity. Keith Urban was released in October of 1999, while Defying Gravity dropped in March 2009.

Fans can choose between standard black vinyl or limited-edition colored vinyl. Keith Urban‘s release on vinyl is its first; its color is lavender. Defying Gravity was previously released on vinyl as a limited edition, but this time around, the colored version will be pressed on white vinyl. Fans can pre-order now.

Keith Urban is Urban’s first solo album, and his first platinum-certified album. Its song “But for the Grace Of God” went to No. 1; other notable songs on the album include “Where the Blacktop Ends” and “Your Everything.” Urban worked with Grammy Award-winning producer Matt Rollings on the project, and Urban co-wrote nine of the record’s 12 songs. Other writers on the album include of Mardi Seidel and Emily Robison of the Dixie Chicks, Jane Wiedlin and Charlotte Caffey of the Go-Go’s and Steve Wariner.

Defying Gravity was Urban’s first album to reach No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200, and it also topped the Top Country Albums chart. The album features the now-classics “Sweet Thing,” “Kiss a Girl” and “Only You Can Love Me This Way.” “Sweet Thing” earned Urban his third Grammy, for Best Country Male Vocal Performance, and “Only You Can Love Me This Way” became his 11th No. 1 song.