Keith Urban Is Headlining the 2019 NHL Stadium Series, and It Will Be Televised

Keith Urban will headline the musical entertainment at the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series outdoor game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 23.

The game will broadcast live on NBC from Lincoln Financial Field (home of the Philadelphia Eagles), starting at 8PM ET. Urban will perform in the first intermission, which will be televised as part of the NHL Stadium Series broadcast.

Last year, in conjunction with his album, Urban embarked on the Graffiti U Tour, where he played more than 65 dates in the U.S. and Canada. The tour’s Australian leg kicked off at the end of January.

Additional NHL Stadium Series details will be announced in the coming weeks. Before then, Urban is set to appear alongside fellow country stars Pistol Annies, Dan + Shay and more on the Feb. 17 Elvis All-Star Tribute, which will also air on NBC.

Urban teased late last year that he would be collaborating with Post Malone for the Elvis event, and that he gained new appreciation for the rapper through working with him.

“He’s the real deal,” Urban says of Malone. “He’s so eclectic. So steeped in all kinds of music. I love him.”