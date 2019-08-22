Keb’ Mo’ Set To Embark On First-Ever Holiday Tour, Jingle Bell Jamboree

This fall, Keb’ Mo’ will embark on his first-ever holiday tour, Jingle Bell Jamboree, which will feature the four-time Grammy-award winning contemporary Blues and Americana artist performing songs off his first-ever holiday album, to be released later this year.

Keb’ Mo’ spoke about the tour, saying, “It’s been a long time coming, and I did something I said I would never do; record a whole holiday album. Of course, ‘never say never’ is the rule, so here it comes, a holiday album and a tour to go along with. Happy Holidays, Everyone!”

The 2019 tour will kick off Dec. 4 in Rocky Mount, Virginia and will make stops in Boston, Massachusetts; Albany, New York; Portland, Maine; among others, before winding down on Dec. 20 in Lexington, Kentucky. Tickets for Jingle Bell Jamboree go on sale this Friday, August 23.To view a full list of tour dates or purchase tickets, please visit http://www.kebmo.com/tour/.

At select shows, fans have the option to buy a special VIP package, which includes a meet & greet and photo opportunity with Keb’ Mo’, premium reserved seating in the first five rows, an autographed gift item that is only available through the package purchase and early entry into the venue.

More details about the forthcoming holiday album will be released in the coming weeks.

Keb’ Mo’ – 2019 Holiday Tour Dates

12/4/2019 Rocky Mount Virginia Harvester Performance Center 12/6/2019 New London Connecticut Garde Arts Center 12/7/2019 Boston Massachusetts Berklee College of Music 12/8/2019 Tarrytown New York Tarrytown Music Hall 12/10/2019 Albany New York Hart Theatre The Egg 12/12/2019 Salisbury Massachusetts Blue Ocean Music Hall 12/13/12019 Portland Maine AURA 12/14/2019 Collingswood New Jersey Scottish Rite Auditorium 12/16/2019 Geneva New York Smith Opera House 12/17/2019 Northampton Massachusetts Academy of Music Theatre 12/19/2019 Newton New Jersey The Newton Theatre 12/20/2019 Lexington Kentucky The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center

Hailed internationally as one of the greatest Blues artists of his generation, Keb’ just recently returned from a worldwide tour spanning Australia, Europe and across the United States. On June 14, he released his latest studio album, Oklahoma (Concord Records). Widely admired for his songwriting talent and artistry, Keb’ delivered an album that pushes his boundaries even further with brand new songs addressing topics such as immigration, depression, pollution, love, female empowerment and more. The album features cameos from Taj Mahal, Rosanne Cash, Robert Randolph, Jaci Velasquez and Keb’ Mo’s wife, Robbie Brooks Moore.

Keb’ Mo’ won his 4th GRAMMY in 2018 as artist and producer for TajMo, a cross-generational collaboration with legendary Blues musician Taj Mahal. Additionally, at the 39th Annual Blues Music Awards, TajMo earned Album of the Year and Contemporary Blues Album of the Year, and Keb’ Mo’ also took home the title of Contemporary Blues Male Artist of The Year.

Keb’ Mo’ serves as a mentor with the Kennedy Center’s Turnaround Arts program, which focuses on elementary and middle schools throughout the US. This highly successful program began under the guidance of Michelle Obama and the President’s Committee for the Arts and Humanities. Also, he has been a long-time supporter of the Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF), a nonprofit organization that creates positive change through music education.

Keb’ Mo’ on the web:

Website: http://www.kebmo.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/kebmo

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kebmomusic

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/kebmomusic