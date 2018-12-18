KDGS (Power 93.5)/Wichita APD/MD ‘Rolls’ Royce Stevenson Re-Ups

ENTERCOM Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA APD/MD/afternoon host “ROLLS” ROYCE STEVENSON has inked a new multi-year deal that keeps him in place. STEVENSON, who’s been with the cluster for 10 years, also handles imaging for KDGS and other stations in the cluster.

STEVENSON said, “I’m so blessed to have been at POWER 93.5 for 10 years and I’m so grateful to ENTERCOM, my VP/Market Manager, JACKIE WISE, and my PD, GREG WILLIAMS!”