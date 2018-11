iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1)/DALLAS has already hung up the tinsel after flipping to around-the-clock CHRISTMAS music yesterday.

On-air personalities LEIGH ANN and JEREMY, AMANDA FLORES and RICK O’BRYAN will continue present holiday hits from BING CROSBY, MARIAH CAREY, BRENDA LEE, WHAM!, MADONNA, GENE AUTRY and more.