KCJK (105.1 The X) Kansas City Flips to ”Power 105.1”

Cumulus Media flips Alternative KCJK-FM (105.1 The X) in Kansas City to Hip-Hop as “Power 105.1.” The new format replaces KMJK-FM (107.3), a Hip Hop and R&B station that evolved from its Urban AC after Cumulus Media acquired the station in 2004. Power 105.1 is home to artists such as Drake, Meghan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Lil Durk, along with hits from R&B superstars like Beyonce, Sza, Usher and Chris Brown.

Heritage local Kansas City personalities host each Power 105.1 daypart, including The Shay Moore Morning Show (5-10am), Ivani Bing in middays (10am-3pm), Boogie D in afternoons (3-7pm) and Jess Live at Night (7pm-midnight).

Cumulus Media Regional VP/Market Manager Donna Baker said, “The opportunity to best serve the entire KC community with our dominant cluster of stations is now in place. This change combines the incredible reach of the KCJK 100,000-watt signal with the biggest genre in modern popular music — Hip Hop and R&B. Congratulations to Operations Manager Jim Fox and Program Director Boogie D, along with our incredible lineup of beloved local personalities.”

Power 105.1 Program Director Jowcol “Boogie D” Dolby commented, “I’m very excited for Kansas City. Power 105.1 is designed to represent the culture of Hip Hop and R&B and this great Kansas City community. We are KCMO AND KCK. We are here for the community we serve, and we are here to win. Thank you to the Cumulus leadership team for making this dream a reality. KC, Let’s Go.”

Cumulus Media Vice President, Urban Formats Kenny Smoov added, “Our Kansas City team is excited to bring championship level Hip Hop and R&B content on-air, online, and in these KC streets. Let’s Power Up.”