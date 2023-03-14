KC Johns Scorching New Single “Dodging Bullets” Is Available Now!

KC Johns has the kind of powerhouse pipes that can whisk you away to a whiskey-soaked jaunt or to your favorite honky-tonk in the absolute best way possible. Her music is as infectious and dynamic as she is. It’s very easy to hear her inspirations of Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, and Brandi Carlisle, which make her an artist with an unforgettable voice all her own. KC has opened for megastars such as Luke Bryan, Chris Young, and Randy Houser.

Having discovered her stage legs young, KC jumped feet-first into the music business, performing everywhere from Dollywood, where she was featured in Dolly Parton’s ‘Christmas of Many Colors,’ to cruise ships sailing around the world, and leaving her audience wowed by her energy and versatility.

It’s that zest for performance that has brought KC Johns to her latest single, “Dodging Bullets.” The song was born from shared stories between her and her bandmates; written while exchanging tour war stories and woes, ultimately realizing how many bullets they’d all dodged.

“Dodging Bullets came pretty easy,” shares Johns. ” The co-writers with me include Producer Billy Smiley, Tim Angsten, and guitarist Tim Baumgartner. We were searching for a title and sharing touring stories in the writers’ room and I was talking about some of the “pick-up lines” that I’ve heard. At one point, Tim B. said, “Well, that was a bullet dodged.” All of a sudden we had a title and the song sort of wrote itself. As one of the lyrics says, “Almost gave up a song talking all night long with a dude from Copenhagen but I didn’t stick around for the baggage he’s dragging,” meaning I was glad to be moving on, “dodging a bullet.”

“My favorite lyric in the song is, ‘Thank God for the road, and one more show’ which is why I love the road so much. Most people are so wonderful to us out there on the road. That’s why I’m grateful to have another show each day.”

KC hopes that listeners enjoy the upbeat approach, and she senses that most will relate to her shared story. The single was released Friday, March 3rd, 2023, and is available on all platforms.

To purchase/stream/download “Dodging Bullets,” visit HERE.

Upcoming KC Johns Tour Dates: MAR 16 – Slammer Inn / Greenleaf, Wisc.

MAR 17 – Fountain Tavern / Oshkosh, Wisc.

MAR 18 – Kountry Bar / Appleton, Wisc.

MAR 19 – Slammer Inn / Greenleaf, Wisc.

MAR 25 – Third Place / Brookville, Ind.

MAR 30 – Whiskey Jam / Nashville, Tenn.

APR 17-23 – Hogsbreath Saloon / Key West, Fla.

MAY 15-21 – Hogsbreath Saloon / Key West, Fla.

MAY 25 – Twin Hills Country Club / Joplin, Mo.

MAY 26-27 – Scrapyard / Oak Grove, Mo.

MAY 27 – Pickled Pete’s / Frontenac, Ks.

MAY 28 – No Wake Cafe / Greenfield, Mo.

MAY 31 – Joplin Elks / Joplin, Mo.

JUN 01 – Prairie Sun Casino / Miami, Ok.

JUN 02 – Roscoe’s / Carthage, Mo.

JUN 03 – Grand Meridian RV / Cleora, Ok.

JUN 15 – Hawks Nest / Little Chute, Wisc.

JUN 16 – Cow Tipping Trio / Rudolph, Wisc.

JUN 17 – Fin N Feather / Winneconne, Wisc.

JUN 18 – Rocky & Tara’s Nut Haus / Kaukauna, Wisc.

JUN 21-25 – Highway 30 Festival / Twin Falls, Id.

JUN 26 – Nat’l Holstein Convention / Lexington Manor, Ky.

JUN 30 – Vermont July 4th Parties / Franklin, Vt.

JUL 01-04 – Vermont July 4th Parties / Franklin, Vt.

JUL 08 – Wichita Union Stockyards / Wichita, Ks.

For more information, tickets, and to keep up with everything KC Johns, visit KCJohns.rocks.

About KC Johns:

