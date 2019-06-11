KC AND THE SUNSHINE BAND JOINS LINEUP FOR SAMMY HAGAR’S SECOND ANNUAL HIGH TIDE BEACH PARTY & CAR SHOW

FOLLOWING A FIRST YEAR SELL-OUT, THE PARTY HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO TWO DAYS — SEPTEMBER 28 AND 29

Tickets On-sale Now at HighTideBeachParty.com Sammy Hagar’s ‘Rock & Roll Road Trip’ airing June 30th on AXS TV will feature all the sights and sounds of last year’s sold-out High Tide event ‘TrunkFest’ Season 2 Premiere To Highlight Sammy Hagar’s High Tide Beach Party & Car Show Airing July 7 at 9:30pm ET on AXS TV

“Few musicians can throw a party quite like Sammy Hagar. Hagar and the Circle rocked.”

– The Orange County Register

“A dream festival that combines beach, booze, cars, and music.” – Ford Muscle

Rock legend Sammy Hagar today announced that KC and the Sunshine Band will join the lineup of his second annual High Tide Beach Party & Car Show on the shores of the Pacific Ocean in Huntington Beach, California. Due to incredible demand for tickets, the High Tide Beach Party returns this year as a two-day party on September 28 & 29, with double the music, cars, food, drinks and more.

Watch Sammy’s announcement here.

KC and The Sunshine Band, led by Harry Wayne “KC” Casey, formed in 1973 with one single purpose: to create instant happiness through music, blending a unique fusion of Caribbean, R&B and funk dubbed the “Miami sound”. They topped the charts with singles including “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Get Down Tonight,” and “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty,” tallying worldwide sales of over 100 million, and receiving numerous awards.

KC shared the news with fans today, as well. Watch his announcement here.

Headlining the 2019 party are Sammy Hagar & The Circle (ft. Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson) with special guests Richie Sambora, KC and the Sunshine Band, The Beach Boys, Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe, Night Ranger, Blue Öyster Cult, Extreme, Steel Panther, Tony Lewis from The Outfield, Patty Smythand Scandal, and more. View the entire lineup and details at HighTideBeachParty.com.

AXS TV is giving fans two opportunities to go BTS at the High Tide Beach Party & Car Show as part of the network’s popular Sunday Night Rocks lineup. Starting with the June 30th episode of the hit TV show Rock and Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar, Sammy will give fans an inside look, like only he can, at the classic rock and classic rides at his debut beach bash. Next up, on the July 7 season two opener of TrunkFest, Eddie Trunk takes in the sights and sounds of the summer’s ultimate beach bash, and sits down with a slate of rock n’ roll icons such as Eddie Money, Vince Neil, REO Speedwagon, and the Red Rocker himself, Sammy Hagar. Click here to check out the first look clip here from the premiere.

In addition to the stellar lineup, Sammy Hagar’s High Tide Beach Party & Car Show will also return with two-days of its acclaimed car show, presented by Mickey Thompson Tires and Wheels, and featuring an amazing collection of luxury, exotic, European, custom, classic, movie and hyper cars — curated by MuscleKingz. Some of the automobiles shown will include Sammy Hagar’s personal Ferrari BB512i from his “I Can’t Drive 55” music video, Viciousstang – the twin-charged “Million Dollar Mustang,” as well as one of the legendary “General Lee” 1969 Dodge Chargers used in the original filming of the Dukes of Hazzard TV series, owned by Chrome Cars. The Mickey Thompson Car Show area will feature various invited cars and attendees can submit their cars to be included in the show online at HighTideBeachParty.com. Encore Gas & Supply, Keystone Automotive Operations, Original Parts Group, The Fab School, Gatorwraps, CVRD Canopies, Gibson Guitars and more will have interactive displays onsite throughout the car show.

Fest-goers can enjoy several specially curated food and drink offerings including a beach side outpost of Sammy’s legendary Cabo Wabo Cantina. The Cabo Wabo grill will serve authentic handmade tacos, delivering big Mexican flavors north of the border. Bars will be located throughout the party with refreshing cocktail pairings including margaritas and specialty drinks featuring Santo Mezquila and Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, as well as beer, wine and other refreshments. In true beach party fashion, fest-goers can enjoy the beautiful sand and sites at Huntington State Beach thanks to California State Parks.

The immersive beach experience will also feature classic beach activities including a cornhole tournament, games, specialty photo ops, as well Polynesian, Tahitian and line dancing instruction at the Red Rocker Party Bar. Hornblower Cruises & Events has partnered with Sammy Hagar’s High Tide Beach Party for a Kick-off Party Sunset Cruise on Friday, September 27 hosted by Eddie Trunk on-board their Endless Dreams yacht for 200 guests. Hornblower Cruises & Events is also hosting the High Tide Hangover Brunch Cruise on Saturday, September 28, Sunday, September 29 and Monday, September 30.

General Admission Tickets, Reserved Seats, Front of Stage Standing Pit, VIP Experiences, Hotel Packages, Private Cabanas, Kick-Off Party Sunset Cruise and Hangover Brunch Cruises are on sale now at HighTideBeachParty.com.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Sammy Hagar’s High Tide Beach Party & Car Show

WHEN: September 28 & 29

WHERE: Huntington State Beach 21601 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

ONLINE: HighTideBeachParty.com, RedRocker.com and follow social media to stay in the loop Facebook || Instagram || Twitter

ARTWORK: Download high-res art and assets here

TICKETS: On-sale now at www.HighTideBeachParty.com.

About Sammy Hagar:

Sammy Hagar is a Grammy® winning vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, entrepreneur, #1 New York Times bestselling author and host of Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar on AXS TV, who’s sold more than 80 million albums during his four decade-long career. With his critically-acclaimed supergroup, The Circle, Hagar reunited with Michael Anthony, the renowned bassist who’s played with him for the past 30 years in bands including Van Halen and Chickenfoot; Jason Bonham, the acclaimed drummer and son of Led Zeppelin’s iconic drummer, John Bonham; and Vic Johnson, Hagar’s longtime guitar virtuoso who seamlessly shreds through his own, as well as some of rock’s most iconic guitarist’s riffs. The band takes fans on a musical journey through rock history with a set list spanning hits from Montrose, Sammy’s solo career, Van Halen and with Bonham on board, even a few Led Zeppelin classics.