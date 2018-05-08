KBKS/Seattle Taps Zann for Afternoons, Wellsandt as APD/MD

KBKS-FM (106.1 KISS FM) Seattle taps Zann to join the iHeartMedia CHR outlet as its new afternoon host, weekdays from 3-7pm, effective immediately. She joins KBKS from Dallas, where she most recently served as the midday host at KLIF-FM and Westwood One’s Hot AC and Hits Now format. Zann has also served as an afternoon host in New York. She began her career as a morning show producer in Philadelphia and is a graduate of Temple University.

“I feel like this is what it would have felt like had I been asked to prom,” said Zann. “In every market I’ve worked in, iHeartMedia was the market to beat. Thank you to everyone at iHeartMedia’s Pacific Northwest Division for giving me the opportunity to be the one to beat in Seattle.”

Concurrently, Zach “Mayhem” Wellsandt will join the station as Assistant Program Director and Music Director in addition to his new midday host responsibilities from 10am-3pm. He joins iHeartMedia Seattle from iHeartMedia’s Central Texas region, where he most recently served as the Director of CHR. His background includes Program Director roles in Austin, Grand Rapids and Spokane, where he began his career.

“I am absolutely thrilled to get back home to the Pacific Northwest and to help shape the sound of a legendary brand like 106.1 KISS FM,” said Wellsandt. “I can’t wait to start my morning each day with Bender & Molly, and keep our listeners engaged while they work.”

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Zann and Zach to Seattle,” said iHeartMedia Pacific Northwest Regional Senior VP/Programming Tim Herbster. “Zann’s dynamic personality is always on display with her unique ability to engage and connect with audiences on and off the air. Zach has demonstrated his growth, experience, and passion for brands climbing up the iHeartRadio programmer ladder. He can do it all, and not only meets but goes beyond listener’s expectations.”