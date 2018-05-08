KBKS (Kiss-FM)/Seattle Names Zach ‘Mayhem’ Wellsandt APD/MD/Middays, Zann Afternoon Host

iHEARTMEDIA Too 40 KBKS (KISS-FM)/SEATTLE has appointed ZACH “MAYHEM” WELLSANDT APD/MD/middays and ZANN afternoon-drive host, effective immediately. Previously, WELLSANDT was Dir./Top 40 at iHEARTMEDIA/CENTRAL TEXAS region, while ZANN was midday host at KLIF/DALLAS and WESTWOOD ONE’s Hot AC and Hits Now.

“I am absolutely thrilled to get back home to the PACIFIC NORTHWEST and to help shape the sound of a legendary brand like 106.1 KISS FM,” said WELLSANDT. “I can’t wait to start my morning each day with BENDER & MOLLY, and keep our listeners engaged while they work.”

“I feel like this is what it would have felt like had I been asked to prom,” said ZANN. “In every market I’ve worked in, iHEARTMEDIA was the market to beat. Thank you to everyone at iHEARTMEDIA’s PACIFIC NORTHWEST Division for giving me the opportunity to be the one to beat in SEATTLE!”

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome ZANN and ZACH to SEATTLE,” iHEARTMEDIA/PACIFIC NORTHWEST Regional SVP/Programming TIM HERBSTER said. “ZANN’s dynamic personality is always on display with her unique ability to engage and connect with audiences on and off the air. ZACH has demonstrated his growth, experience, and passion for brands climbing up the iHEARTRADIO programmer ladder. He can do it all, and not only meets but goes beyond listener’s expectations.”