KBFF (Live 95.5)/Portland Partners With Honda Dealers, KATU-TV For Youth Mental Health Initiative ‘Kind Is Better’

ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 KBFF (LIVE 95.5)/PORTLAND is participating in a youth mental health initiative by the NORTHWEST HONDA DEALERS and SINCLAIR ABC affiliate KATU-TV/PORTLAND. “Kind is Better” launched on THURSDAY (11/1).

“We will be asking local youth to help us understand their issues and to offer solutions that can start this change at every level, including homes, schools and workplaces,” said NORTHWEST HONDA DEALERS President RICHARD LENNARD. “Empowering youth is a start. Additionally, we will collectively use our voices for good in our communities to support this change.”

LENNARD added, “The ‘Kind is Better’ campaign is designed to impact real change around the pressing issues of childhood mental health. Kindness and communication across many platforms are life skills that need to be taught, practiced, and rewarded beginning at an early age.”

“On NOVEMBER 1, KATU will spend the entire day introducing our ‘Why?’ of the mission. Throughout the campaign, we will be asking the youth for ideas that can be integrated into schools and offering investments to the winners to make their ideas come to life,” said KATU GM ROBERT TRUMAN. “This is just the beginning. This will be a multiple year commitment to follow through and create action.”

ALPHA MEDIA/PORTLAND VP of Sales AMY LEIMBACH said that “by taking a stand with messages of kindness, we endeavor to make an impact on the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”