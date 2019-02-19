KBFB (97.9 The Beat)/Dallas MD Jesse Salazar Adds APD Stripes

RADIO ONE Top 40/Rhythmic KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT)/DALLAS has upped MD/afternoon personality JESSE SALAZAR to APD. He’ll continue his airshift and his MD duties. Known as “BOY LOCO” earlier in his career, SALAZAR came to KBFB in 2013 and was promoted to MD in 2014.

RADIO ONE/DALLAS VP/Programming Operations MARK MCCRAY commented, “JESSE has the experience, attitude and work ethic that makes his graduation to APD an easy decision.”

SALAZAR added, “I am thankful for the opportunity and I look forward to continuing to add to the programming success of KBFB with my new role. Thanks to MARK MCCRAY, (RADIO ONE/DALLAS VP/GM) TAMI HONESTY and the leadership at URBAN ONE for believing in me.”