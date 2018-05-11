KBEA (B100)/Quad Cities, IA Names John Govia Brand Manager

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 KBEA (B100)/QUAD CITIES, IA has named JOHN GOVIA Brand Manager. He’ll also return to the air as GOVIA RADIO, starting MONDAY, MAY 9th.

A 12-year radio vet who previously worked at stations in CHICAGO, BILOXI, KNOXVILLE and NEW YORK CITY, GOVIA took a brief break from radio to build and produce major music festivals around the U.S. with JAMES THOMAS PRODUCTIONS.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be programming a heritage station like B100,” GOVIA said. “Even better, I get to take the next step in my radio career with a company like TOWNSQUARE MEDIA. Their innovative strategies will keep radio alive and it’s an honor to be a part of this team. I’ve been dealt a great hand, and my competitive spirit is ready to play ball in the QC!”

“It’s great to have GOVIA on the TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/QUAD CITIES team,” TOWNSQUARE/QUAD CITIES OM ROB CREIGHTON said. “I look forward to him continuing the success of B100 and taking the station to new heights!”

“I enjoyed working with GOVIA years ago in PEORIA,” TOWNSQUARE/QUAD CITIES GM BECKY RIOJAS said. “I know he is going to take B100 to a new level.”

“I’ve learned so much over the years and have been blessed with the opportunities to expand my horizons,” GOVIA added. “Now, my focus is to grow with TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, and contribute everything I can to set the team apart from the rest.”