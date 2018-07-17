KBBL/Santa Rosa, CA Names Carey Edwards As PD/Morning Host

REDWOOD EMPIRE STEREOCASTERS Country KBBL (106.3 THE BULL)/SANTA ROSA, CA has added CAREY EDWARDS as PD/morning host. EDWARDS most recently handled mornings at RIVIERA BROADCASTING AC KOAI/PHOENIX.

EDWARDS’ previous career stops also include on-air and programming roles at COX Country KCYY/SAN ANTONIO; SANDUSKY AC KRWM/SEATTLE; then-CLEAR CHANNEL Classic Hits KLTH and AC KKCW/PORTLAND, OR; COX Classic Hits KHPT (106.9 THE POINT)/HOUSTON; and more. “I am energized and honored to join the great team at REDWOOD EMPIRE STEREOCASTERS,” EDWARDS told ALL ACCESS. “Huge thanks for the opportunity to VP/GM TOM SKINNER, Pres. GORDON ZLOT, and VP/Programming BRENT FARRIS.”