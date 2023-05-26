Kaylin Vela “Summer Bae” in your inbox today: Radio/Media Download Here

Hi, my name is Kaylin Vela! I’m 19 years old and I live in a tiny town near Atlanta, Georgia. I am a singer/songwriter and the lyrics to my songs are like an open diary of my life. I have been releasing music for over a year now and I have 11 songs so far including my very first remix, “Twisted Games Remix” which charted on UK Music Week’s Commercial Pop Top 30. Please check out my pop songs available on all music platforms and my music videos on Kaylin Vela YouTube. I would also love it if you would follow me on all my social media.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Kaylin Vela

Song Title: Summer Bae

Publishing: Ni Music Inc

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Summer Bae

Record Label: Ni Music