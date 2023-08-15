Kayley Bishop Shares Empowering New Single “Empty Parts” Celebrating the Resilience of Single Moms

Multi-talented artist and songwriter Kayley Bishop is thrilled to announce the release of her latest single, “Empty Parts.” This empowering anthem pays tribute to the unwavering strength and bravery of single moms who courageously take on the challenges of filling multiple roles with only one heart and one set of hands. With its heartfelt lyrics and powerful melody, “Empty Parts” stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of these incredible women.

Being a single mom is no easy feat; it requires extraordinary determination and unyielding love to raise a child while simultaneously navigating life’s hurdles alone. “Empty Parts” captures the essence of this journey, acknowledging the moments of vulnerability while celebrating the immeasurable strength that single moms possess. Through her heartfelt and relatable storytelling, Kayley Bishop paints a picture of resilience and hope, offering comfort and inspiration to single moms and listeners alike.

“Empty Parts” is set to resonate deeply with audiences from all walks of life. Its universal message of strength and hope will undoubtedly strike a chord with listeners who have faced adversity and persevered, making it a truly remarkable addition to Kayley Bishop’s growing repertoire of emotionally charged music.

About Kayley Bishop

From Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice, Kayley is now in the process of releasing her next original project with Grammy® Nominated producer, Eric Torres. Her past releases can be found across all digital music platforms, as well. To stay up to date on Kayley’s new releases and upcoming tour dates, you can follow her @kayleybish on all social media platforms.