Kavi Halemane Upped To iHeartRadio EVP/GM Of Digital Programming

iHEARTMEDIA has promoted iHEARTRADIO GM/Digital Programming KAVI HALEMANE to EVP/GM/Digital Programming. He will be responsible for overseeing iHEARTRADIO’s strategy and operations for Original Digital Music Station Programming, On-Demand Subscription Playlist, Free Playlist Radio curation, and Podcast Programming.

HALEMANE will oversee a team of music and podcast programmers and work closely with iHEARTRADIO’s Marketing, Editorial/Social and Sales teams to connect music fans, partners and artists with exclusive iHEARTRADIO content.