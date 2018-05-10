Katz Media Group Appoints Stacey Lynn to CMO

Katz Media Group appoints veteran media exec Stacey Lynn Schulman to Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Schulman joined Katz in 2014 as Executive VP/Strategy, Analytics and Research. She brings more than 20 years of media, consumer and marketing research experience and will report to CEO Mark Gray. In this new post, will oversee the company’s marketing strategy and insights for Katz’s 14 regional offices that together serve as the sales partner to more than 3,300 radio stations.

“Stacey is a well-respected, thought-leader that brings an incredible amount of enthusiasm, vision and insights to our industry. She has her pulse on the ever-changing media landscape and is always ahead of the game when it comes to consumer and media trends,” said Gray. “As Chief Marketing Officer, Stacey will help us solidify Katz’s position as the pre-eminent local media solution provider for national brands.”

“The media marketplace is exploding with new opportunities to marry the power and relevance of broadcasting’s local connection with the target-ability and accountability of consumers’ digital footprints,” said Stacey Schulman, Chief Marketing Officer for Katz Media Group. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of the Katz team as we engage brands in this local renaissance.”

Schulman joined Katz from TVB, the television station marketing association. Before that, she served as Senior VP at Turner Broadcasting where she oversaw sales and marketing research across Turner’s entertainment and sports brands. Schulman joined Turner from The Interpublic Group, where she was the President of the holding company’s Consumer Experience Practice. Schulman began her career at Katz Communications conducting programming and local market research before moving on to spend several years at CBS.