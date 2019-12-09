Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Lizzo, Louis Tomlinson and Normani At iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball In Los Angeles

iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at The Forum, the stars were out in full force on the third stop of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2019 Presented by Capital One.

The event featured iconic and emerging performers including: Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Lizzo, Louis Tomlinson and Normani.

K-pop sensation BTS opened the show and set the tone for an electrifying evening as they performed their worldwide hits, including “Boy With Luv,” to a roaring crowd. The group also brought out Halsey as a special guest, who performed her own set later on in the show. Halsey’s energetic set included a performance of her Top 40 hits, “Eastside” and “Without Me.” Fans jumped out of their seats for Billie Eilish as she sang “Bad Guy,” “bury a friend,” and many more songs during her first appearance on a Jingle Ball stage. Katy Perry transformed The Forum into a winter wonderland with her back-up singers dressed as gifts. On theme with the decor, she opened her set with “Cozy Little Christmas,” before launching into epic renditions of hit singles, “Firework,” “Roar,” and “Harleys in Hawaii.” Camila Cabello once again wowed the crowd with an acoustic rendition of “Señorita,” along with songs from her just released album Romance, including “Liar” and “Shameless.” Louis Tomlinson made a surprise appearance, singing “We Made It,” “Kill My Mind” and more. Lizzo, decked out in denim cutoff shorts and a red & white holiday-esque cape, danced her way through her set which included her 2016 hit “Good as Hell” and “Juice,” released earlier this year. Sam Smith ended the night with a bang, bringing out Normani for their ultra-popular duet “Dancing With A Stranger” before closing out the 2019 show with his very fitting tune, “Too Good At Goodbyes.”

102.7 KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 is the third stop of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, the season’s biggest annual music event that captures the holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app, inTampa; Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis/St. Paul; Philadelphia; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

The concert also donated $1.00 of each ticket sold to The Ryan Seacrest Foundation — a non-profit organization, which is dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 Tour is presented by Capital One®. Additional proud partners of this year’s national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour event(s) include: Aflac, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, The CW Network, Jumanji: The Next Level and Macy’s. Multimarket partners include American Girl, Delta Dental, Mercedes-Benz and Powercrunch. KIIS FM Jingle Ball 2019 is also sponsored locally by Chevrolet.

