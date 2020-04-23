Katrina Cain Drops Powerful Anthem “How Did We Get Here?”

Melancholy pop artist Katrina Cain released her new single, “How Did We Get Here?”, an uplifting and authentic revelation with electronic beats and dreamy vocals. Cain’s mesmerizing vocals enchant the listeners, while her honest and dynamic lyrics captivate their attention. The single is now available on digital music platforms worldwide .

Katrina Cain’s inspiration comes from her complex frustration of the expectations of her as a female artist. “When I started writing the lyrics for “How Did We Get Here?,” I realized that I was really thinking about all of the opinions in the music industry I’ve heard about myself, and about women in the industry in general,” Cain explains. “It seems like everyone wants me to be what I’m not, and when I try to stand up for myself, people tell me I’m wrong.” Cain finds a way to stand up for herself as a woman in the industry and the stereotypical assumptions that follow. “I wrote this song as a sort of ‘breakup’ song to all of the expectations other people had set for me, and the incorrect assumptions that they refused to let go of,” she explains. Cain reflects on the emotional relationship between herself and what others expect of her. She breaks through those limitations, with compelling and captivating lyrics and an uplifting tone. The producer of the song, Andrew McMillan, is also Cain’s spouse. Their collaboration explains how the authentic lyrics she is able to express seamlessly blend with the down-tempo pop beat.

Katrina Cain is a Los Angeles-based vocalist, songwriter, pianist and guitar player with raw and powerful vocals. Self-described as “melancholy pop,” her sound combines dreamy and electronic beats with sweet pop sounds and mesmerizing vocals. Originally from a small town in Connecticut, Cain lived in Dallas, Texas for years before moving to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams. She is most well known for her standout performances on Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice. She has also received notable press in Pop Sugar, Huffington Post, Paste Magazine, VoyageLA, and radio stations across the country. Cain was also an official SXSW performer in 2018, and has opened for bands such as Phantogram, Sarah Jaffe, and Com Truise.

Katrina Cain brings the listeners through an emotional and authentic journey with a sense of hope and ambition. She inspires others to believe in themselves and stay true to who they are. Download or stream “How Did We Get Here?” on digital music platforms worldwide. Keep up with her by visiting KatrinaCain.com.