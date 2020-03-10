Katrina Cain Drops Emotional Single “Forgive Me in the Morning”

Katrina Cain released her new single “Forgive Me in the Morning,” an epic and heartbreaking soundscape of swelling synths and sweeping vocals. Cain’s honesty is palpable in the purity of her voice, and entices listeners to hear her story. The single is now available on digital music platforms worldwide.

The inspiration for this song derives from intense and complex emotions. “This song is about making up with your partner after a huge fight,” Cain explains. “It’s not about resolving the fight, but about the feeling that you’d rather say you’re sorry than fight more just to prove your point. You go to sleep angry and beg for forgiveness in the morning.” Cain finds a way to express the internal and external tension that comes with being in a relationship through her tone and lyrics. Listeners look skyward as the heavens feel like they are opening in the start of the track, but it’s not long before their attention focuses back inward in self-reflection and empathy. The producer of the song, Andrew McMillan, is also Cain’s spouse. A couple collaborating to capture their feelings about their relationship on one track explains the resulting honesty and intimacy of the song.

Self-described as “melancholy pop,” Katrina Cain is a Los Angeles-based vocalist, songwriter, pianist and guitar player with raw, gritty folk in her voice that pairs oddly well over dreamy, electronic beats. Originally from a small town in Connecticut, Katrina Cain lived in Dallas, Texas for over ten years before moving to Los Angeles to start over. A full-time performer, songwriter, and studio vocalist, she is most well known for her standout performances on Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice. Cain has received notable press in Pop Sugar, Huffington Post, Paste Magazine, VoyageLA, and radio stations across the country. In 2018, she was an official SXSW performer and has opened for bands such as Phantogram, Sarah Jaffe and Com Truise. Her music brings the listener on a journey of sweetened pop sounds and luscious dreamscapes, swinging between soul breaking singer-songwriter ballads and dream-like downtempo pop anthems.

Even when singing her heart out about hard times and complex emotions, Katrina Cain somehow maintains a starry-eyed hopefulness that comes through in all of her songs. This is a song for people who want to be inspired. Download or stream “Forgive Me in The Morning” on digital music platforms worldwide. Keep up with her by visiting KatrinaCain.com.