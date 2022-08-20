Katja Glieson Channels Marilyn Monroe in New Single “Starseed”

Fast-rising pop singer Katja Glieson has released her newest single, “Starseed,” alongside the accompanying music video, “Diamonds.” The imaginative new track, inspired by the life of Marilyn Monroe, shares the story of a woman involved in an affair that ends up having catastrophic consequences for her. “Starseed” is now available on streaming platforms worldwide.

A sultry jazz ballad, “Starseed” finds Katja faced with the difficult decision of whether or not she should leave the man she loves, despite knowing he’ll never fully reciprocate those feelings and they may never be together. The track’s sparse instrumentation enables Katja’s vocals to work as “Starseed”s centerpiece. In the music video, this unreciprocated love is escalated even further. Katja, dressed as Marilyn, is confronted by her lover as he threatens her to get her little red diary, which contains all the evidence she has against him. The confrontation between the two eventually erupts into a physical altercation, with Katja at one point being pinned down to the floor and threatened by the man she loves. A heartbreaking tale of deadly romance that explores the conspiracies surrounding the death of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, the music video demonstrates Katja’s artistry fully realized and leaves the door open as to what she’ll do next to further her artistic creativity. “Starseed” and “Diamonds” have already won awards, including Best Song at LAFA.

Born in Australia, Katja Glieson first garnered media attention for singing and rapping in the viral “Princess Rap Battles” as “Elsa.” Since then, Katja has gone on to release a number of singles, including the hit “Come Thru,” which peaked at #3 on the Billboard Bubbling Under R&B Charts, as well as recent singles “Better View” and “California Dream.” Katja’s personal experiences with abuse, poverty, and her willingness to be open about these experiences have resonated with fans worldwide, and she ensures that openness follows her as she tours across Australia and the United States.

“Starseed” by Katja Glieson is available now on all streaming platforms worldwide. The accompanying music video can be viewed on YouTube. To follow along with Katja on her musical journey, follow her on Instagram @KatjaGlieson.