iHEARTMEDIA Country KHGE (102.7 THE WOLF)/FRESNO has named KATIE PRICE for middays, effective immediately. PRICE arrives from FOOTHILLS RADIO GROUP Country WKVS (KICKS 103.3)/LENOIR, NC.

She succeeds four-year station vet and longtime market vet GREG LANE, who joined KHGE in 2014 following 23 years at CUMULUS crosstown Country KSKSĀ LANE’s radio resume also include time in SACRAMENTO at KSFM, KSEG, and KROY.