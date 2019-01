Katie Green To Join Townsquare/Bismarck, SD In February

MIX GROUP Producer and GOLDEN ISLES BROADCASTING Country WRJY (104-1 THE WAVE)/BRUNSWICK, GA midday goddess KATIE GREEN states that, “Starting [MONBDAY] FEBRUARY 4th, I will be the midday host for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 KKCT (HOT97.5) and afternoons on Classic Hits KACL (COOL 98.7)/BISMARCK, ND.”

GREEN was previously with ENTERCOM/MEMPHIS from 2012-2016 as one of the Production Directors and on-air for WMC, WRVR, and WLFP. Previous stops include CUMULUS/PENSACOLA.