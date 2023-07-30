Katie Fee Releases Fun Summer Single “Hello Good Times”

Country music singer/songwriter and recording artist Katie Fee recently released her new single “Hello Good Times.” You can listen to the song HERE!

With fun-loving lyrics like to a carefree summer of long hot days, no, I don’t wanna let it go to waste, “Hello Good Times” is sure to become the anthem of the season.

“Hello Good Times is about how there’s nothing like the feeling of summertime freedom,” Katie shares. “There’s just something about warm weather that makes you want to get out and have fun with friends, whether it’s finding a body of water to swim in, roasting marshmallows on a bonfire, driving back roads listening to music, or any other fun activities the warm weather permits.”

About Katie Fee:

Katie Fee’s love of music stems from an early age in which she listened to ‘90s country artists such as Shania Twain, Faith Hill, and Deana Carter. In the Fall of 2017, Katie left her hometown of Sioux Falls, SD to attend Belmont University in Nashville, TN, where she studied music business. Since moving to Music City, Katie has thrown herself into Nashville’s songwriting community, co-writing with other songwriters and playing in writers’ rounds around town.

While she fuses influences of past and present, country, rock, and pop, the South Dakota native still strives to stay true to country music’s storytelling roots. Whether the song’s about love, heartbreak, having a good time, or working hard, Katie weaves the listener through a story along the way.

On July 2nd, 2021, she released her debut EP “Sunsets and Fireworks.” The title track has been described by Three Chords Country as “What you would get if Eric Church‘s Springsteen were written by a young Taylor Swift,” perfectly summing up the songstress’s influences. “Sunsets and Fireworks” has gotten radio play on several stations including Radio SoBro, CountryRadio.UK, and SheWolf Radio.

In addition to music, Katie also enjoys traveling. In the past few years, she’s managed to put the two passions together and play shows out on the road in places such as South Carolina, Alabama, The Listening Room in Pigeon Forge, TN, and Wild West Songwriters’ Festival in Deadwood, SD.

2023 is filled with new music for Katie, including the releases of “Haven’t Even Poured The Whiskey” on March 24th, “Go To Church” on May 19th and “Hello Good Times” on July 14th.

Katie recently returned from her “Hello Good Times” tour, making stops in Deadwood, SD, Keystone, SD, Spearfish, SD, Rochester, MN and Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.katiefeemusic.com and follow Katie on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.