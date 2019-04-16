Katie Colosimo Takes Charge with the Release of Her New Single, “General”

Independent pop artist Katie Colosimo is excited to announce her latest single, “General,” will be available on all streaming platforms on April 19th.

“The song is simple and sexy. I wrote about a particular experience where the attraction I felt for someone was undeniable,” Colosimo explained. “Everything about this person drew me in and I thought, ‘Wow, this could be my person. I don’t know if he knows it yet, but I do.’”

While “General” is based on Colosimo’s own personal experience, its creation was a collaborative effort. A production team created the bass and drum line that inspired her to remember the feelings around meeting someone you’d follow anywhere. When producer Chris Jobe heard the song, he brought it to life with the help of guitarist Sam Martinez and pianist Ben Benekos. “I really dug the acoustic vibe and Katie has such an incredible voice, so I didn’t want to produce too much and get in the way of that,” said Jobe.

Colosimo truly values the collaborative experience that brought the elegant, R&B vibes of “General” to life. “It’s fun to work with others and have multiple hands on your art. I value the talent of other artists so much that it’s hard not to collaborate!”

“General” is Colosimo’s third single of 2019, and the momentum won’t stop there . Her first single, the fun, bubbly dance tune “LML” was released on February 1st; and “Feel This”, a synth-heavy, early 2000s pop ballad that she wrote about “the one that got away” was released on March 1st. With all three singles, Colosimo’s range and versatility are apparent. Find Colosimo’s music on Spotify, iTunes and SoundCloud.

