Katie and Nick Set To Join Otis Day at WKSZ (95.9 Kiss FM)

Woodward Community Media taps Katie Schurk & Nick Vitrano to join Otis Day on WKSZ-FM (95.9 Kiss FM) in Appleton-Oshkosh, WI. The station says that Katie and Nick are the final pieces of the puzzle to the morning show. Katie and Nick are radio vets in Northeast Wisconsin. They’re currently under a non-compete clause and will join Day after it’s resolved or expires.

“Since I started at Kiss FM the overwhelming request from the community has been to bring my friends Katie and Nick back to the radio. I am incredibly excited that Woodward trusted me to jump at this opportunity. I’m excited that Katie and Nick still had their headphones available,” said Day.

“Otis, Katie and Nick are exactly who Northeast Wisconsin wants to start their day with. Their connection to this community is unmatched and their long-standing friendship will bring amazing chemistry to our broadcast and digital channels,” said Brand Manager Joe Marroe.

“The new KISS Morning Show is a new start in this New Year. Employee-owned Woodward is about connecting our local communities and together. Otis, Katie and Nick will help us do that,” said Woodward Community Media General Manager Kelly Radandt.