Kate Cosentino Reflects On Heartbreak In New Single “I Don’t Know Where It Went Wrong”

Critically acclaimed indie-pop artist Kate Cosentino beckons fans into sad girl spring with her upcoming release “I Don’t Know Where It Went Wrong” out April 8th. A stark contrast to her last single, “Emergency Contact,” which is bursting with jazzy pop/funk professions of love and groovy guitar lines. “I Don’t Know Where It Went Wrong” is the second single leading up to her upcoming summer EP Note to Self, and embodies lush, reverberant soundscapes entangled with the grief, confusion, and the lingering ghosts that come with an unexpected break up.

“‘I Don’t Know Where It Went Wrong’, is all of my sad girl, Phoebe Bridgers addicted feelings in one song. Going through the college dating scene and seeing a million breakups through my friends and myself – the one “type” of breakup that always made my heart hurt the most was the sudden and unexpected kind. One second you’re madly in love, then the next day they say this isn’t working out.” – Kate Cosentino

Inspired by Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of “You Missed my Heart” by Mark Kozelek, she decided to dive into the ethereal lyrics and learn the song herself. Cosentino found herself with the concept of “I Don’t Know Where It Went Wrong” on the tip of her tongue after immersing herself in Bridgers’ cover; the tune came from a depth within Cosentino that even she was not aware of. The song was beautifully crafted with collaboration from bass player Scott Mulvahill, Guitar players Kate Cosentino and Tim Galloway, drummer Matt Bubel, and producer Rocco Fiorentino. “I Don’t Know Where It Went Wrong” embodies the haunting feelings inherent to a freshly departed relationship delivered with Cosentino’s signature cinematic, poetry laced lyricism.

Kate Cosentino is a woman of subtle nuances and a plethora of dad jokes. She encompasses wit and sass while balancing the profound ability to speak on behalf of the struggles of others for the mere proposition of opening up conversation. Born and raised in Kansas City, Cosentino has always had an affinity for strong storytellers and jazzy hooks since the beginning. Influenced by powerhouse women like Regina Spektor, Norah Jones, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, and many more, Cosentino has found that the best voices are authentic ones. Through songs like “Dirt On It” which deals with the struggles of a trans-child, “Starving For Love,” an unassuming ode to the damaging effects of eating disorders, and “Just Remember” which details a loved one’s journey with Alzheimer’s, Cosentino’s art is undoubtedly cultivated by a deep desire to share stories and share them well. Refusing to shy away from tough subject matter, Cosentino also refuses to abide by all-too-elusive genre pigeon-holing. In this way, her sound is something of genre-bending soulful bliss. With one foot in the pop shallow end and the other in the jazz deep end, Cosentino is only worried about one musical detail: shredding.

Currently residing in Nashville, Tennessee, and working on her post-grad EP which features songs from her adolescent dabbles in love and relationships at Belmont University, Cosentino is hard at work to finally release a cohesive body of work under her name. Nevertheless, Cosentino isn’t just a woman of musical talents but entrepreneurial ones as well. Aside from releasing a fully-funded EP without the help of a label or management company, Cosentino writes for Songlorious and Songbird City where she is able to create personalized on-demand songs for a variety of occasions and content creators. Her artistic talents have been recognized by initiatives like the Nashville Ballet and Bluebird Cafe’s Emergence Series as well as the Johnny Mercer Foundation’s Songwriters Project. Her accolades and personal goals run long, as the founder and creator of her own guitar strap company, Big Chick Energy, and even the humble recipient of the Taco Bell Scholar award. Kate’s biggest claim to fame is writing an original song for American Girl Doll’s doll Tenney Grant which is featured in the official books, products, and video game. In her free time, Cosentino enjoys roller skating, endless TikTok scrolling, and dreaming of being the first female band leader for any broadcast talk show.