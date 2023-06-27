Kate Cosentino Pays Homage To Her Time On The Voice With Sultry Cover of “Call Me”

Nashville based singer-songwriter and beloved Kansas City native Kate Cosentino delivers a colorful rendition of Blondie’s “Call Me” available on all major streaming platforms May 26th. Following Cosentino’s shocking elimination during the knockout rounds of NBC’s The Voice where she performed the track live, the already-made star aims to gift something to her new fans that is empowering, sassy, and gives new life to the revolutionary classic. The Team Niall stand-out thought it would be an appropriate love letter to her time on the show, as well as a charming ‘thank you’ to her fans for their overwhelming support during the competition. Prior to The Voice, Cosentino has always sought out to empower others through her music, and with publications like Billboard now keeping a close eye on the quickly rising star, she is poised to continue showing the world the heart behind the music. The stripped intro showcases Cosentino’s silky, masterful vocals before blossoming into a luscious second verse later joined by cascading waterfall harmonies reminiscent of artists like Lizzie McAlpine and Jacob Collier. “Call Me” is a boisterous track that finds its fire in women’s empowerment, a cause that’s been close to Cosentino’s heart since the start of her nearly decade long career. With a music video soon to come, fans can expect a band appearance from another Season 23 contestant and friend, Alyssa Lazar, as well as epic styling from designer Megan O’Cain (Next in Fashion Season 2).

Cosentino’s cover of “Call Me” exists in a dimly lit lounge with the women performing in light clown makeup along with their burlesque outfits, or as Cosentino calls it, “clown couture.” She worked with long-time colleague and collaborator on this project, Tony Chetta (Producer), with whom she created fan favorite single “Prettiest Girl In The Room” from early 2022. The two have come together time and time again after achieving a stunning synergy that allows Cosentino to continue putting her best foot forward with each release. The final product to be released later this spring is sure to become a summer anthem to fans of Blondie, fans of artists like Lianne La Havas and Amy Winehouse, and pop lovers that have found Cosentino through her coach this season, Niall Horan. Cosentino hopes listeners feel empowered, sexy, confident and know that they are the bomb when they hear her colorfully jazzy rendition of “Call Me.”

More about Kate Cosentino:

Well-versed in the art of puns and guitar-shredding, Kate Cosentino’s music is something of jazzy sleekness atop the lyrical precision of witty slam poetry. Garnering acclaim from initiatives like the Nashville Ballet and Bluebird Cafe’s Emergence Series as well as the Johnny Mercer Foundation’s Songwriters Project, Cosentino’s soulful songstress abilities are anything but commonplace.

The Nashville-based singer’s discography is aflush with lyrical quippings that indulge in clever wordplay and poignance in the same breath. Songs like “Dirt On It,” “Starving For Love” and “Just Remember” deal with struggles and hardship in a dark world, but Cosentino doesn’t shy away. If anything, her music lets the light in. Donning her personal sound with the fitting description of “Regina Spektor and Norah Jones meeting a Charlie Puth bassline,” Cosentino’s genre-bending style coupled with her authentic storytelling talent make for consistently compelling works of art. Her EP Note to Self was released in May of 2022 and received praise from several outlets including Rolling Stone India. It’s an upbeat homage to her college days covering romantic escapades, identity crises, and struggles with body image. You can stream it on all platforms.

