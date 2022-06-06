Kate Cosentino Makes A Heartfelt ‘Note To Self’ In New Sentimental EP

Nashville based Indie-pop phenom Kate Cosentino delivers her highly anticipated Note To Self EP on May 20th after steadily introducing the story to listeners with three outstanding singles since early 2022. Cosentino’s third and final single, “Did I?,” leading up to the EP is set to release Friday, May 13th. The artist is also releasing a music video for the cheeky, funk-kissed lead-single “Emergency Contact” the Friday following the EP release on May 27th. Cosentino’s collection of four exquisite, diverse tracks looking back on lessons learned from her college experience serve as a funk-kissed folk pop time capsule steeped in relatability, honesty, and finesse beyond her years. From the invigorating brass-driven grooves on the romantically contemplative “Emergency Contact,” to the melodic, sombre coo’s of processing a blindsided breakup on “I Don’t Know Where It Went Wrong,” Cosentino puts her refined ability to capture some of her most intimate moments in 4K quality on a stunning display. At its core, Note To Self is a vibrant indie-pop manifestation of a modern day coming of age story that embraces the ups and downs of figuring out how to truly spread your wings and soar.

The EP dives into a variety of hard-hitting topics ranging from body image, to imposter syndrome, to fearing commitment over the course of the four intimate tracks. “Emergency Contact” introduces the project with a playful spin on the nerves inherent to gauging whether or not your significant other wants to take things to the next level. For Cosentino, “popping the question” isn’t so much about life-long commitment, but rather establishing an earnest foundation of trust that your significant other has your back when you need it most. “I Don’t Know Where It Went Wrong” offers a stark contrast to the electricity of “Emergency Contact” with a melancholy steeped, folksy soundscape inspired by artists like Phoebe Bridgers. This track offers a darker, somber side to Cosentino’s work in which she racks her mind for an explanation to a sudden break-up. The latter half of the EP looks inward, reflecting on body-image insecurities and imposter syndrome. “Did I?” is a deeply emotional ode to body image in which Cosentino reminisces on desperately seeking freedom from the shackles of diet culture, unrealistic beauty standards, and seeking to bring kindness into her internal monologue; this track is meant for anyone that knows what it means to truly struggle looking in the mirror. The EP concludes with the lush, soulful composition on “Imposter Syndrome.” The powerhouse saved this masterpiece as a true grand finale; her evidently cathartic performance shines through with vibrance, passion, and charisma despite working through self-doubt and comparison as she transitions into life post-grad.

With “Did I?” being the final introductory single leading up to release, Cosentino thoughtfully carved out a moment to recognize one of the most personal aspects of her journey into adult-hood. Struggling with body-image and self confidence is something that countless individuals deal with across all walks of life; as a young woman, Cosentino has spent more than her fair share of time obsessing over looks and spiraling into unfair comparisons. “Did I?” is a cinematic ode to persisting through that mindset that allows Cosentino to deliver a powerful message of turning our personal narratives away from negative self-talk, and spending our time and energy cultivating self-love in spite of our insecurities. Ultimately, this track serves as a brilliantly striking beacon of hope for anyone struggling with body-image insecurity.

Having written hundreds of songs throughout her time earning a songwriting degree at Belmont University, this EP is composed of tracks that capture some of her most personal stories and refined artistic creations. The artist dove into production for the EP shortly after graduating in 2020 with the launch of an extremely successful kickstarter campaign to fund the project. Starting from a thoughtfully narrowed track-list that originated as acoustic-guitar led compositions written during college, Cosentino flawlessly executed her final vision for Note To Self. The artist worked with a variety of wildly talented creatives that truly believed in her vision throughout every aspect of this project. They saw – and helped the songstress show anyone who’s listening – that she is a true artist on the way to becoming a beloved household name for years to come. With one listen of the EP from start to finish, it is undeniable that Kate Cosentino is a diamond in the rough shining brighter than she’s aware.

Stream “Did I?” on all major streaming platforms May 13th, Note To Self on May 20th, and watch the “Emergency Contact” music video on May 27th.