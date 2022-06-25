Kate Cosentino Makes A Heartfelt ‘Note To Self’ In New Sentimental EP

Nashville based Indie-pop phenom Kate Cosentino delivered her highly anticipated Note To Self EP on May 20th after steadily introducing the story to listeners with three outstanding singles since early 2022. The artist also released a music video for the cheeky, funk-kissed lead-single “Emergency Contact” the following Friday the EP release on May 27th. From the invigorating brass-driven grooves on the romantically contemplative “Emergency Contact,” to the melodic, somber coo’s of processing a blindsided breakup on “I Don’t Know Where It Went Wrong,” Cosentino puts her refined ability to capture some of her most intimate moments in 4K quality on a stunning display. At its core, Note To Self is a vibrant indie-pop manifestation of a modern day coming of age story that embraces the ups and downs of figuring out how to truly spread your wings and soar.

The EP dives into a variety of hard-hitting topics ranging from body image, to imposter syndrome, to fearing commitment over the course of the four intimate tracks. “Emergency Contact” introduces the project with a playful spin on the nerves inherent to gauging whether or not your significant other wants to take things to the next level. For Cosentino, “popping the question” isn’t so much about life-long commitment, but rather establishing an earnest foundation of trust that your significant other has your back when you need it most. “I Don’t Know Where It Went Wrong” offers a stark contrast to the electricity of “Emergency Contact” with a melancholy steeped, folksy soundscape inspired by artists like Phoebe Bridgers. This track offers a darker, somber side to Cosentino’s work in which she racks her mind for an explanation to a sudden break-up. The latter half of the EP looks inward, reflecting on body-image insecurities and imposter syndrome. “Did I?” is a deeply emotional ode to body image in which Cosentino reminisces on desperately seeking freedom from the shackles of diet culture, unrealistic beauty standards, and seeking to bring kindness into her internal monologue; this track is meant for anyone that knows what it means to truly struggle looking in the mirror. The EP concludes with the lush, soulful composition on “Imposter Syndrome.” The powerhouse saved this masterpiece as a true grand finale; her evidently cathartic performance shines through with vibrance, passion, and charisma despite working through self-doubt and comparison as she transitions into life post-grad.

Having written hundreds of songs throughout her time earning a songwriting degree at Belmont University, this EP is composed of tracks that capture some of her most personal stories and refined artistic creations. The artist dove into production for the EP shortly after graduating in 2020 with the launch of an extremely successful kickstarter campaign to fund the project. Starting from a thoughtfully narrowed track-list that originated as acoustic-guitar led compositions written during college, Cosentino flawlessly executed her final vision for Note To Self. The artist worked with a variety of wildly talented creatives that truly believed in her vision throughout every aspect of this project. They saw – and helped the songstress show anyone who’s listening – that she is a true artist on the way to becoming a beloved household name for years to come. With one listen of the EP from start to finish, it is undeniable that Kate Cosentino is a diamond in the rough shining brighter than she’s aware.

Stream ‘Note To Self’ and watch the “Emergency Contact” music video out now!

Collaborators:

Rocco Fiorentino (producer)

Jill O’Shea (Studio Assistant)

Bell Tone Recording (Roger Alan Nichols)

Matt Bubel (drums)

Tim Galloway (guitar)

Scott Mulvahill (bass)

Chase Carpenter (arrangement – “Emergency Contact”, Trombone)

Sam Merrill (trumpet)

Jack Warren (saxophone)

Sara Waggoner (visuals)

Troy Hayes (co-writer, “Emergency Contact”)

Massive Mission (“Emergency Contact” Music Video)

Bennett Win (Cinematography, “I Don’t Know Where It Went Wrong” music video)

More about Kate:

Kate Cosentino is a woman of subtle nuances and a plethora of dad jokes. She encompasses wit and sass while balancing the profound ability to speak on behalf of the struggles of others for the mere proposition of opening up conversation. Born and raised in Kansas City, Cosentino has always had an affinity for strong storytellers and jazzy hooks since the beginning. Influenced by powerhouse women like Regina Spektor, Norah Jones, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, and many more, Cosentino has found that the best voices are authentic ones. Through songs like “Dirt On It” which deals with the struggles of a trans-child, “Starving For Love,” an unassuming ode to the damaging effects of eating disorders, and “Just Remember” which details a loved one’s journey with Alzheimer’s, Cosentino’s art is undoubtedly cultivated by a deep desire to share stories and share them well. Refusing to shy away from tough subject matter, Cosentino also refuses to abide by all-too-elusive genre pigeon-holing. In this way, her sound is something of genre-bending soulful bliss. With one foot in the pop shallow end and the other in the jazz deep end, Cosentino is only worried about one musical detail: shredding.

Currently residing in Nashville, Tennessee, and working on her post-grad EP which features songs from her adolescent dabbles in love and relationships at Belmont University, Cosentino is hard at work to finally release a cohesive body of work under her name. Nevertheless, Cosentino isn’t just a woman of musical talents but entrepreneurial ones as well. Aside from releasing a fully-funded EP without the help of a label or management company, Cosentino writes for Songlorious and Songbird City where she is able to create personalized on-demand songs for a variety of occasions and content creators. Her artistic talents have been recognized by initiatives like the Nashville Ballet and Bluebird Cafe’s Emergence Series as well as the Johnny Mercer Foundation’s Songwriters Project. Her accolades and personal goals run long, as the founder and creator of her own guitar strap company, Big Chick Energy, and even the humble recipient of the Taco Bell Scholar award. Kate’s biggest claim to fame is writing an original song for American Girl Doll’s doll Tenney Grant which is featured in the official books, products, and video game. In her free time, Cosentino enjoys roller skating, endless TikTok scrolling, and dreaming of being the first female band leader for any broadcast talk show.